Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis star in a trailer with more pop than bubble gum for Freakier Friday

The older I get, the more I realize that neither my parents nor teachers properly prepared me for the wonders and horrors of adulthood. At 44, bills are gobbling my bank account like Pac-Man eats Power Pellets, and a Nintendo Switch 2 costs nearly $900 Canadian. Inflation, baby! If I had switched bodies with an adult back in the day, it could have provided some much-needed perspective about the crushing reality of middle age. Today, Disney is ready to make people across the age spectrum feel the burn with its latest trailer for Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, I Know Who Killed Me) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Trading Places, Halloween, Borderlands).

The upcoming cinematic romp brings the bodyswap mechanic back with style as the switcharoo magic extends to other members of the Coleman family. In addition to the Freakier Friday trailer, Disney dropped a new poster for the film featuring Lohan and Curtis mugging for the camera as chaos returns to haunt their best-laid plans.

In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. Freakier Friday could be another hit for Lohan, who delighted audiences with Netflix’s 2024 romantic comedy Irish Wish. The fantasy film features Lohan as Maddie, whose crush gets engaged while she’s stuck being a bridesmaid at his Irish wedding. Hilarity ensues as Maddie tries to navigate her feelings and responsibilities to the betrothed.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently wrapped production for Scarpetta, an upcoming drama about a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses forensic technology to solve crimes. Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, and Janet Montgomery lead the cast alongside Curtis. Elsewhere, a rumor suggests Curtis could lead a follow-up movie based on the original Murder She Wrote, which starred Angela Lansbury as mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, who solves murders that occur in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine. If the project comes to pass, Curtis will play Jessica Fletcher.

What do you think about the latest Freakier Friday trailer? How would you handle waking up in the body of another family member? Imagine the therapy bills!

Freakier Friday comes to theaters on August 8, 2025.