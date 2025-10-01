When does Disney’s Freakier Friday get digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates?

The switch is back, b**ches! After scooping up $152.2M+ at the global box office, Disney’s Freakier Friday is ready to make its Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut on November 11, 2025!

In Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite as Tess and Anna Coleman in a story that brings the family dynamic into a new generation. Disney’s Freakier Friday blends heart and humor with a dash of spellbound magic and surprising twists.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon. Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers.

In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces.

Per Disney‘s official press release:

Freakier Friday fun continues at home with bonus features that celebrate the joy behind the camera. Cast and filmmakers look back on the laughter through the years with flashbacks, callbacks, and musical moments that make this reunion even more unforgettable.

Double the switch, double the fun! The all-new bundle pairs the 2003 fan-favorite Freaky Friday with Freakier Friday for a two-film flip fest. First, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) trade places in the comedy classic, then the next generation takes a turn when Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter get hilariously mixed up. Two movies, four swaps, endless laughs – it doesn’t get freakier than this.

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials *

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Trevor’s New Song Extended Dance Lesson Anna Cancels Wedding Pickleball Team Announcements Beta Girl Backs Up Lily Intensity Of The V’s Blake Doesn’t Like What She Hears Malibu Eric Reads Tess’s Books School Pickup

– Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Featurettes: Making Things Freakier – More than two decades later, the band is back together! Go behind the scenes as returning cast members talk about reprising their roles. Learn about the stunts, taking on each other’s mannerisms – and how this film is a love letter to Los Angeles.

Where Were You When… – Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic.

– Join the original cast as they reflect on the fun and magic of the 2003 production and learn where new cast members were in 2003. Writer Jordan Weiss shares a great anecdote that reveals the fandom and staying power of the earlier classic. Flashback Friday – This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel.

– This playful, narrated piece reveals the hidden nods to 2003’s Freaky Friday along with some “freakier” fun facts about the sequel. “Baby” Lyric Music Video – Catch this heartfelt lyric video that combines clips from the movie with behind-the-scenes production footage.

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer