Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are hot to go in the goofy and glitzy teaser trailer and poster for Freakier Friday

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis experience more bodyswap shenanigans in Disney’s teaser trailer for Freakier Friday.

By

Things get freaky for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney‘s teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, the long-anticipated sequel to the acting duo’s 2003 comedy smash. The upcoming cinematic romp brings the bodyswap mechanic back with style as the switcharoo magic extends to other members of the Coleman family. In addition to the Freakier Friday teaser trailer, Disney dropped a new poster for the film featuring Lohan and Curtis in panic as chaos returns to haunt their best-laid plans.

In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. Freakier Friday could be another hit for Lohan, who delighted audiences with Netflix’s 2024 romantic comedy Irish Wish. The fantasy film features Lohan as Maddie, whose crush gets engaged while she’s stuck being a bridesmaid at his Irish wedding. Hilarity ensues as Maddie tries to navigate her feelings and responsibilities to the betrothed.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently wrapped production for Ella McCay, a comedic drama directed by James L. Brooks. The film will follow an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Rebecca Hall, Emma Mackey, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Albert Brooks, and more.

Since her welcomed comeback, Lohan has been selective about her acting projects. After starring in Irish Wish, which essentially resuscitated the romantic comedy genre alongside Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell’s Anyone but You, Lohan starred in Netflix’s holiday romance Out Little Secret. In the film, two resentful exes must awkwardly spend Christmas together after they learn that their new partners are siblings. Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, and more star in Our Little Secret.

Are you ready to get freaky with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Freakier Friday? What do you think about the teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, poster, Disney

Source: Walt Disney Studios
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are hot to go in the goofy and glitzy teaser trailer and poster for Freakier Friday
A first look at the new Tim Burton docuseries explores the mad genius of one of cinema’s most enigmatic filmmakers
lilo and stitch
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch trailer brings the magic and mayhem of the animated classic into live-action
one to one, john lennon, yoko ono
Enter the world of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the trailer for One to One
View All

About the Author

9106 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Freakier Friday News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles