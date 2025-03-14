Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are hot to go in the goofy and glitzy teaser trailer and poster for Freakier Friday

Things get freaky for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney‘s teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, the long-anticipated sequel to the acting duo’s 2003 comedy smash. The upcoming cinematic romp brings the bodyswap mechanic back with style as the switcharoo magic extends to other members of the Coleman family. In addition to the Freakier Friday teaser trailer, Disney dropped a new poster for the film featuring Lohan and Curtis in panic as chaos returns to haunt their best-laid plans.

In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. Freakier Friday could be another hit for Lohan, who delighted audiences with Netflix’s 2024 romantic comedy Irish Wish. The fantasy film features Lohan as Maddie, whose crush gets engaged while she’s stuck being a bridesmaid at his Irish wedding. Hilarity ensues as Maddie tries to navigate her feelings and responsibilities to the betrothed.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently wrapped production for Ella McCay, a comedic drama directed by James L. Brooks. The film will follow an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Rebecca Hall, Emma Mackey, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Albert Brooks, and more.

Since her welcomed comeback, Lohan has been selective about her acting projects. After starring in Irish Wish, which essentially resuscitated the romantic comedy genre alongside Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell’s Anyone but You, Lohan starred in Netflix’s holiday romance Out Little Secret. In the film, two resentful exes must awkwardly spend Christmas together after they learn that their new partners are siblings. Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, and more star in Our Little Secret.

Are you ready to get freaky with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Freakier Friday? What do you think about the teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.