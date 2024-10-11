Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan share the first pic from Freakier Friday as the anticipated sequel gets a release date

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are getting freaky on Disney’s official social media account this Friday with the release date and first image from Freakier Friday. The sequel to the duo’s 2003 comedy, Freakier Friday, comes to theaters on August 8, 2025. The first image from the anticipated sequel features Lohan and Curtis striking a familiar pose as I assume more body-switch shenanigans occur. Draped in soft, silken pajamas, Lohan and Curtis shriek in horror while making their best Kevin McCallister impression. Talk about a rude awakening!

“It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full,” Lohan wrote in an Instagram post on August 19, 2024. “The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie!”

“It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special,” she added.

While the plot for Freakier Friday remains a mystery, it’s likely to feature Anna Coleman (Lohan) and Tess Coleman (Curtis) switching bodies again. However, they’re older now, and they have a different set of challenges ahead. The extended cast includes Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. The Good Place and The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto also stars alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons. Jacinto plays Lohan’s husband in Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday could be another hit for Lohan, who delighted audiences with Netflix’s romantic comedy Irish Wish earlier this year. The fantasy film features Lohan as Maddie, whose crush gets engaged while she’s stuck being a bridesmaid at his Irish wedding. Hilarity ensues as Maddie tries to navigate her feelings and responsibilities to the betrothed.

You can catch Jamie Lee Curtis in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson and Dave Bautista. The drama focuses on a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Anderson delivers a stunning performance in the film, with Curtis and Bautista adding more star power to the mix.

Are you excited about Freakier Friday coming to theaters on August 8, 2025? What do you think about the new photo? Let us know in the comments section below.