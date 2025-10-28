Movie News

When is Freakier Friday coming to Disney+?

Posted 5 hours ago
Disney’s sequel, Freakier Friday, will be available on Disney+ starting November 12, 96 days after its theatrical release.

In Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite as Tess and Anna Coleman in a story that brings the family dynamic into a new generation. Disney’s Freakier Friday blends heart and humor with a dash of spellbound magic and surprising twists.

The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon. Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers.

In Freakier Friday, Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. They, too, get caught up in the switcharoo shenanigans, doubling the confusion and consequences of tampering with unknown forces.

Critics and casual audiences are mixed on Freakier Friday. The sequel has a 74% “Fresh” rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, while it boasts a 91% “Fresh” rating on the Popcornmeter. According to Box Office Mojo, Freakier Friday earned $153.1 million worldwide, following a domestic opening of $28.5 million.

JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols reviewed Freakier Friday for the site, though, unlike most audience members, found it to be a stale retread of the original remake. Here’s an excerpt from Tyler’s review:

“Freakier Friday is far from the cheap Disney Plus-style movie that I had feared it would be. They’re able to still give this the big-screen treatment and do callbacks that are drenched in nostalgia. But I also can’t put on a front and pretend that this movie was for me in any way. However, I could still appreciate the performances and what went into them. I can also acknowledge that there’s going to be a sect of people who grew up with the first film and want to see this continuation. Lohan/Curtis seem to be having a blast, and while I pretty much just laughed twice, the very female audience I saw it with seemed to be loving it. Despite completely lacking in originality, it was inoffensive, and fans of the first film will likely have a good time. I just can’t imagine this converting non-fans.”

Thankfully, you can make up your own mind about Freakier Friday when the sequel comes to Disney+ on November 12.

Source: Disney+
