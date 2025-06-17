The Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd-led cult comedy Friendship is now available on Digital

One of this year’s funniest comedies, Friendship, is available to rent or purchase on Digital! You can rent the Tim Robinson-led film for $19.99 or buy the feature digitally for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms. If physical media is your poison, you can pre-purchase the movie on Blu-ray and DVD at participating retailers. The physical version of Friendship does not have a release date, but A24 should let us know when it’s coming to shelves soon.

Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film stars Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in the story of a suburban dad (Robinson) who becomes hellbent on being BFFs with his charismatic new neighbor (Rudd). In his review, Chris Bumbray wrote that the film is, in addition to being very funny, “surprisingly nuanced about how hard it is to make friends as an adult male. Indeed, we’re not always wired that way, with our natural inclination as we get older being to hibernate with our families. It’s not true for everyone, but some folks watching this will relate to how Robinson’s character develops a bro crush on Rudd and wants to be instant best buds, even if the way he goes about it is certifiably insane.”

Also in the cast are Kate Mara (The Martian), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Jack Dylan Grazer (Stephen King’s It), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time), Jon Glaser (Single Drunk Female), Conner O’Malley (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Ivy Wolk (Anora), John Cenatiempo (Tulsa King), Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Brandi Burkhardt (Hart of Dixie), Eric Rahill (Let’s Start a Cult), Daniel London (Minority Report), Whitmer Thomas (GLOW), and Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building).

I know what my plans are for this weekend! In addition to finally watching Sinners and doing a Disney Zombies movie marathon (don’t ask), I will make time to watch Friendship! Black comedies are my absolute favorite, and after having limited exposure to Tim Robinson’s comedy, this seems like a great way to get to know his style. Plus, who doesn’t love Paul Rudd with a porn stache? Let’s go!

Will you purchase a digital version of Friendship or wait for the physical release? Let us know in the comments section below.