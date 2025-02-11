Friendship trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd comedy is coming to theatres in May

A24 has released a trailer for the comedy Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, which is coming to theatres in May

By

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the comedy Friendship at the Toronto International Film Festival last year – and he loved it, giving it an 8/10 review that you can read at THIS LINK. A24 picked up the distribution rights to the film back in September, and they’re planning to give it a theatrical release on May 9th (after screening it at SXSW in March). To start building the hype, A24 has just released a trailer for Friendship, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film stars Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in the story of a suburban dad (Robinson) who becomes hellbent on being BFFs with his charismatic new neighbor (Rudd). Bumbray wrote that the film is, in addition to being very funny, “surprisingly nuanced about how hard it is to make friends as an adult male. Indeed, we’re not always wired that way, with our natural inclination as we get older being to hibernate with our families. It’s not true for everyone, but some folks watching this will relate to how Robinson’s character develops a bro crush on Rudd and wants to be instant best buds, even if the way he goes about it is certifiably insane.

Also in the cast are Kate Mara (The Martian), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Jack Dylan Grazer (Stephen King’s It), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time), Jon Glaser (Single Drunk Female), Conner O’Malley (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Ivy Wolk (Anora), John Cenatiempo (Tulsa King), Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Brandi Burkhardt (Hart of Dixie), Eric Rahill (Let’s Start a Cult), Daniel London (Minority Report), Whitmer Thomas (GLOW), and Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building).

Nick Weidenfeld, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and John Holland produced the film, with Andrew DeYoung and Paul Rudd serving as executive producers alongside Tracy Rosenblum and Alexis Garcia.

What did you think of the Friendship trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Jason Statham
Jason Statham is set to star in an untitled action thriller from Greenland director Ric Roman Waugh
things to do in denver when you're dead
Andy Garcia’s Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead gets a 30th anniversary 4K Blu-ray
A24 has released a trailer for the comedy Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, which is coming to theatres in May
Friendship trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd comedy is coming to theatres in May
Gears of War, Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista is tapped to lead in the sci-fi thriller Dreadnaught
View All

About the Author

16813 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Friendship News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles