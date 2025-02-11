Friendship trailer: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd comedy is coming to theatres in May

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the comedy Friendship at the Toronto International Film Festival last year – and he loved it, giving it an 8/10 review that you can read at THIS LINK. A24 picked up the distribution rights to the film back in September, and they’re planning to give it a theatrical release on May 9th (after screening it at SXSW in March). To start building the hype, A24 has just released a trailer for Friendship, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film stars Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in the story of a suburban dad (Robinson) who becomes hellbent on being BFFs with his charismatic new neighbor (Rudd) . Bumbray wrote that the film is, in addition to being very funny, “ surprisingly nuanced about how hard it is to make friends as an adult male. Indeed, we’re not always wired that way, with our natural inclination as we get older being to hibernate with our families. It’s not true for everyone, but some folks watching this will relate to how Robinson’s character develops a bro crush on Rudd and wants to be instant best buds, even if the way he goes about it is certifiably insane. “

Also in the cast are Kate Mara (The Martian), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Jack Dylan Grazer (Stephen King’s It), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time), Jon Glaser (Single Drunk Female), Conner O’Malley (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Ivy Wolk (Anora), John Cenatiempo (Tulsa King), Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Brandi Burkhardt (Hart of Dixie), Eric Rahill (Let’s Start a Cult), Daniel London (Minority Report), Whitmer Thomas (GLOW), and Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building).

Nick Weidenfeld, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and John Holland produced the film, with Andrew DeYoung and Paul Rudd serving as executive producers alongside Tracy Rosenblum and Alexis Garcia.

What did you think of the Friendship trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.