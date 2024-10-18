Church of Chills: Full Moon event adds special guests Andrew Divoff and Dana DeLorenzo

Earlier this month, we shared the news that Charles Band, founder of the legendary entertainment company Full Moon, will be hosting an event called Church of Chills Live! , a revival of the classic Full Moon Roadshow experience, at the Cleveland, Ohio church that Full Moon recently purchased (and which served as the primary filming location for their latest movie, Death Streamer). Now it has been announced that this event will feature special guests Andrew Divoff (the Wishmaster himself) and Dana DeLorenzo of Ash vs. Evil Dead, along with Robin Sydney, Full Moon’s own “First Lady.” Tickets are now available (in limited supply; there were only 200 to begin with) at THIS LINK! More information can be found at ChurchofChills.com. The one-night-only event is set to take place on October 26th – the last Saturday before Halloween – at begins at 7pm.

A press release promises that “B-movie madness, haunted venues, and boner-inducing scares” will “collide into one unholy Halloween bash.” In addition to having the chance to interact with Band, Sydney, Divoff, and DeLorenzo, attendees will get to watch Death Streamer in its filming location. Also: “ The infamous Boner Meter is back to measure just how hard and fast this night goes off the rails. Plus, there’ll be prizes, giveaways, and a Full Moon merch booth stacked with crazy collectibles. And don’t forget—this all takes place in a 130-year-old haunted church, so you might just leave with a ghostly friend (good luck with that). ”

If you can’t make it to Cleveland to attend the event in person, you’ll still be able to take part from the comfort of you own home. “ For just $10, you can live stream the insanity via Patreon’s Moment program. And because we are feeling particularly generous, Charles Band throwing in a $10 gift code for the Full Moon store with every virtual ticket purchase. That’s like getting paid to have your mind blown. You’re welcome. ”

In-person attendees will also be getting presents for purchasing their $125 tickets: in this case, they’ll receive a Gingerdead Man Blu-ray box set inside a cookie tin. “ That’s a $119.95 value, FREE! And both in-person and virtual attendees can snag the SUPER RARE Blood Splattered Blade figure—available only during the event. Miss it, and it’s gone forever, like your childhood innocence. “

Band provided the following statement: “ I’m beyond thrilled to bring the Church of Chills to life for this outrageous, one-of-a-kind Halloween bash. It’s been way too long since we’ve unleashed a Full Moon roadshow event and let me tell you – this one’s going to be wilder, weirder, and more insane than anything we’ve done before. Bringing together horror legends, haunted locations, and, of course, the Boner Meter, we’re cranking up the madness. I can’t wait to share this night of unhinged fun with our fans – whether you’re joining us in person or streaming from your own haunted house, it’s going to be a night to remember! “

