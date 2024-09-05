Full Moon hosting Halloween rager in haunted church

What’s scarier than Cleveland? A spooky event in a haunted church in Cleveland! Full Moon is hosting a massive shebang with none other than cult favorite Charles Band, the man behind the studio, which was founded more than 35 years ago.

The event, dubbed Charles Band’s Church of Chills Live! – will take place in a 130-year-old church in The Forest City and will feature celebrity appearances, prizes/giveaways, a merch booth for all of your Full Moon needs. Appropriately enough, the event will take place on October 26th – the last Saturday before Halloween – at 7:00 p.m. As for tickets, they will go on sale October 1st.

Tickets are priced at $125 per person and the event is limited to 200 seats. But those 200 attendees won’t just get some celeb sightings and special gifts, they also will be part of an exclusive screening of Full Moon’s latest, Death Streamer, which you can watch the trailer for here.

As far as the plot of Full Moon’s Death Streamer – which is directed by Charles Band himself – you can expect the following: “A modern-age vampire employs technologically advanced glasses that enable him to not only hunt his victims in and out of the virtual world… but also live stream his bloody feasts for all to see! As this high-tech ghoul continues to glut on his screaming victims, his internet-based cult of personality expands, his fanbase addicted to watching the slaughter. But when an intrepid trio of young supernatural investigators lock-down on the trail of the “Death Streamer”, the fiend turns the tables and begins stalking them.”

But that’s not the only Full Moon feature attendees will be experiencing…The event itself will actually be filmed as part of an upcoming documentary on the production company. That alone might be worth the price of admission for die-hards. No doubt the Full Moon doc will be one to keep an eye out for, as the company has amassed a huge following over the past few decades and has one heck of a backstory to it. We here at JoBlo.com are huge fans of Charles Band and Full Moon. Like so many of our readers, we have continued to support him and the company throughout its evolution and can’t wait to see what’s in store.

What are your favorite Full Moon features? Drop your top three in the comments section below!