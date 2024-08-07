Death Streamer trailer: Full Moon gives a vampire technologically advanced glasses

Earlier this year, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company was launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant, is set to receive a Blu-ray, DVD, limited edition VHS, and streaming release (on Amazon Prime, Full Moon Features, and Tubi, among others) on August 23rd – and the second Pulp Noir movie, Death Streamer , will be following close behind! This one will be released sometime in September, and a trailer for the film can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Band, Death Streamer has the following synopsis: A modern-age vampire employs technologically advanced glasses that enable him to not only hunt his victims in and out of the virtual world… but also live stream his bloody feasts for all to see! As this high-tech ghoul continues to glut on his screaming victims, his internet-based cult of personality expands, his fanbase addicted to watching the slaughter. But when an intrepid trio of young supernatural investigators lock-down on the trail of the “Death Streamer”, the fiend turns the tables and begins stalking them.

The cast includes Aaron McDaniel (Murder of God’s Banker), Sean Ohlman (The Hand That Robs the Cradle), Kaitlin Moore (Something’s in the Air), Emma Massalone (Yellowstone), Piper Parks (Sarah Q), Llana Barron (Queen of Revenge), Angel R. Reed (Air Fryer Slaughter), Ashley Lanese (Ascension), Travis Stoner (Phobia), Halle Hubre (Beyond the Resonator), Dan Culligan (Comic Book Men), newcomers Skyler Switalski, Joe Orosz, and Chili Jean, and porn star Maddy May.

I have been a Full Moon fan for decades and check out everything the company releases, so I will definitely be watching Death Streamer. It looks like a good time to me.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and will you be watching Death Streamer? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.