The Creeps Noir: Full Moon creature feature gets the black & white treatment

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. Earlier this month, a “noir” version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers was released through Full Moon Features and YouTube. Now, a trailer has been released for a black & white noir version of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps! You can check it out in the embed above.

The Creeps Noir” will be available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube as of February 21st.

Experience Charles Band’s bizarre riff on classic Universal horror in shivery, silvery monochrome for the first time! Classic monsters; Dracula. Frankenstein. The Werewolf. The Mummy. In an experiment of the maddest kind of science, these four classic monsters of film and literature are brought back to life… but something goes wrong. Though they look and act exactly as you’d think they’d look, the creepy quartet emerge as half their normal size. Now, they’re three feet tall… and not happy at all! Undersized, Undead and Angry… and even cooler in BLACK & WHITE!

Directed by Band from a screenplay by Neal Marshall Stevens (writing as Benjamin Carr), The Creeps stars Rhonda Griffin, Justin Lauer, Bill Moynihan, Kristin Norton, Jon Simanton, Joe Smith, Thomas Wellington, Phil Fondacaro, J.W. Perra, Andrea Harper, and Michael Deak.

Full Moon is planning to give around a dozen of their library titles noir / black & white releases over the coming months – and in fact, we already know that Band’s 2004 film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain will be the next to get the noir treatment.

What do you think of Full Moon’s “noir” re-release plans? Will you be watching The Creeps Noir? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

