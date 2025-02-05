Full Moon to release a black & white noir version of Trancers

Of the hundreds of pieces of entertainment Full Moon founder Charles Band has brought into the world, one of my favorites is the 1984 sci-fi thriller classic Trancers , which also happens to be one of my favorite Christmas movies. Now, Full Moon has revealed that they’ll be releasing a black & white version of Trancers, called Trancers Noir, on the Full Moon Features streaming service this Friday, February 7th!

Directed by Band from a screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo, Trancers has the following synopsis: Welcome to Angel City, 2247. Trooper Jack Deth (Tim Thomerson) is wiping out the last disciples of Whistler, who used his psychic power to ‘trance’ those with inferior minds, forcing them to follow his every desire. Though he’d been thought dead, he’s very much alive… in the year 1985. Whistler’s master plan – kill the ancestors of the City Council. With the Council disbanded, nothing can stop him from controlling the city. And that’s where Deth comes in. Jack is sent back in time, inhabiting the body of his ancestor and tracking down the elusive sorcerer for one final showdown.

Tim Thomerson plays the iconic Jack Deth and is joined in the cast by Michael Stefani, Helen Hunt, Art LaFleur, Biff Manard, Richard Herd, Telma Hopkins, Anne Seymour, Peter Schrum, and Alyson Croft.

Trancers was followed by Trancers II: The Return of Jack Deth (1991), Trancers III: Deth Lives (1992), Trancers 4: Jack of Swords (1994), Trancers 5: Sudden Deth (1995), and Trancers 6 (2002). Thomerson reprised the role of Jack Deth in all of the sequels except Trancers 6, where Zette Sullivan stepped in as his daughter Jo Deth. There’s also a 20 minute short film called Trancers: City of Lost Angels, which was shot in the ’80s but not released until 2013. Back in 2009, Thomerson mentioned that he might return for one more Trancers movie that would be filmed in China and could co-star Bill Moseley, but that project never made it into production, unfortunately.

Judging by the Trancers Noir trailer, the movie looks pretty cool when given the black & white treatment, so I will definitely be using my Full Moon Features subscription to check this one out. Full Moon has also recently released black & white “noir” versions of the movies in the Pulp Noir line, Quadrant and Death Streamer.

Are you a fan of Trancers, and will you be watching the black & white Trancers Noir version? Let us know by leaving a comment below.