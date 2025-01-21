Full Moon is auctioning off over 189 items on Propstore

Founded by Charles Band in 1989, the production and distribution company Full Moon has sent a lot of highly entertaining movies out into the world over the decades, like the Puppet Master, Trancers, Gingerdead Man, Subspecies, and Killjoy franchises. Throughout January, they have been auctioning off a couple hundred items on Propstore – and with the auctions wrapping up in the next 24 hours or so, we figured this would be a good time to share the link, in case there are any items our JoBlo / Arrow in the Head readers would like to pick up. The Full Moon auctions can be found at THIS LINK.

Notable items up for grabs include a distressed Leech Woman puppet from Puppet Master II, a Gingerdead Man puppet prototype, a Jack Attack puppet from Demonic Toys: Personal Demons, a Blade stunt puppet from Puppet Master: Axis Termination, a Baby Oopsie doll from Baby Oopsie, a baby Radu puppet from Subspecies V: Bloodrise, many pieces of artwork, a lot of items that were used in the making of the stop-motion epic The Primevals, and art that was created for several unproduced features, like I Eat Cannibals, Monster Lust, Subhuman, Dragon Hunt, Space Pirates, and more. Band was known to have poster art made for a title before there was a story in place (which is how we got Stuart Gordon’s Castle Freak), which makes this artwork even more interesting to see. Band would show artwork like this to a writer and say, “Come up with a story to go with this image.” There are also consumer product prototypes of Puppet Master puppet characters Blade, Six Shooter, Pinhead, Jester, and Homunculus.

Propstore has a simple description for the auctions: Propstore is excited to offer over 150 unique lots up for auction from Full Moon Productions, including concept poster art, exclusive poster art prints, and actual props from their extensive horror pantheon. To bid, fans will have to register on the Propstore website with a valid credit card.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and will you be bidding in any of the auctions on Propstore? Let us know by leaving a comment below.