James Gunn shares the full superhero mural that was displayed at the Hall of Justice in Superman

Superman took on all threats in James Gunn‘s Superman, but he wasn’t alone the whole time. Gunn’s kick-start to the DCU didn’t start from scratch. Not only is Superman established, but there is already a population of metahumans who are already known in this world. Additionally, Lex Luthor’s hatred for the metahumans is already in place as well. Superman is joined by the “Justice Gang” in the movie, which consists of Mr. Terrific, Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. At one point in the film, we visit the Hall of Justice with the Justice Gang and there is a mural of past metahumans displayed, as both an easter egg and foreshadowing.

Fans asked Gunn about this mural and the director would reward them by posting it on his social media. You can check it out below.

You asked for it, you got it. Here's the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in #Superman. July 25, 2025

The superheroes displayed in the mural look to be deeper cuts of the DC world in lieu of your Batmen or Wonder Women, but for the more casual viewers, IGN has identified the subjects of the artwork. The mural showcases Sister Symmetry, Silent Knight, Exoristos, Black Pirate, Miss Liberty, Whip Whirlwind, Super-Chief, El Diablo, Hugo Danner, Ghost of Flanders, Sandman, Amazing Man, Giovanni Zatara, Liberty Belle, Bulletman and Bulletgirl, Max Mercury, TNT and Dan the Dyna-mite, Phantom Lady, Atomic Knight, Freedom Beast, Wildcat, Vibe, Gunfire, and Maxwell Lord.

Additionally, according to IGN, Gunn has teased that two characters from the mural are important to a script being worked on at DC Studios. Maxwell Lord has already made a small appearance at the end of Superman, with Sean Gunn (Gunn’s brother who did the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies) stepping into the role. It’s possible he will already be making a bigger appearance in an upcoming project.