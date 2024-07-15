Fuze: Saffron Hocking joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Sam Worthington & more in thriller

The thriller Fuze is now filming in London with David Mackenzie at the helm, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Saffron Hocking in the cast

We’ve been waiting months to find out whether or not Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy) has actually landed the role of James Bond – but in the meantime, he’s working on the race-against-the-clock thriller Fuze , which is currently filming in London and has Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie (who, by the way, was on the short list of directors considered for the Bond film that ended up being No Time to Die) at the helm. We first heard of this project back in February, and since then Taylor-Johnson has been joined in the cast by Theo James (Divergent), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Elham Ehsas (The Kite Runner), and Honor Swinton-Byrne (The Souvenir), and now Deadline reports that Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) has also been added to the cast.

Details on the characters being played by these cast members are being kept under wraps.

Scripted by Ben Hopkins, who has previously written Simon Magus, Janice Beard, The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz, The Market, Lost in Karastan, Hasret: Sehnsucht, Marionette, In Search of Monsters, Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie, and Inside (2023), Fuze shows what happens when the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a London construction site sparks a mass evacuation as bomb disposal experts descend to defuse it. But the distraction also provides the perfect cover for a bank heist.

Mackenzie is producing the film alongside Gillian Berrie of Sigma Films and Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant of Anton. Anton is fully financing the film and Sky will handle the theatrical release in the UK and Ireland.

In addition to Hell or High Water, Mackenzie has previously directed The Last Great Wilderness, Young Adam, Asylum, Hallam Foe, Spread, Perfect Sense, Tonight You’re Mine, Starred Up, and Outlaw King.

Fuze sounds like a very promising project to me, so I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out.

