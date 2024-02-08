Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to star in bank heist film, Fuze, from Outlaw King director David Mackenzie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been spending the last couple of years trying to avoid James Bond questions since it was said he was testing for the new role. The Bullet Train star stated, “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.“ What’s in front of him is his next go at comic book movies with the Spider-man-related film, Kraven The Hunter. The Sony film, made in association with Marvel, was originally set to release last year. However, the strikes would delay the movie to late this summer on August 30, 2024.

While we wait to see what happens on the James Bond front, Taylor-Johnson has lined up a new project that will reunite him with his Outlaw King director, David Mackenzie. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Taylor-Johnson will be starring in Fuze, a bank heist movie with a bit of a twist. According to THR, the plot of the film revolves around “the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a London construction site, which sparks a mass evacuation as bomb disposal experts descend to defuse it. But the distraction also provides the perfect cover for a bank heist.” Mackenzie will direct the movie from an original screenplay that was written by Ben Hopkins, who previously penned the Willem Dafoe film, Inside.

The director, Mackenzie, spoke of his excitement in developing this movie with Hopkins, “I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery — clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible — in a context that feels as real as possible. Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production.”

The European production group Anton is producing, financing and selling. UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent will co-rep U.S. rights with Anton. Gillian Berrie, who also worked on Outlaw King and the movie, Tetris, will produce Fuze through her and Mackenzie’s production company Sigma Films along with Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton. Hell or High Water cinematographer Giles Nuttgens will lens the movie.