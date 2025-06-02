Game of Thrones: Everything We Know About All the Spin-Offs Either Cancelled or In Development

What Do We Know About the various Game of Thrones series in development at HBO? More than you may think. With House of the Dragon heading into its third season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms coming in 2025, there is a lot still developing from the world of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy realm. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new additions to the Game of Thrones franchise.

Aegon’s Conquest

With The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin attached in early 2024, this series may be the most likely successor to Game of Thrones to debut after House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Some rumors have said HBO is very interested in this series, with a potential movie leading into the series potentially coming to fruition. The series would follow Aegon the Conqueror as he and his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya conquered six of the seven kingdoms (they failed to capture Dorne). This would tell the tale of the first to sit on the Iron Throne and give a look at the formative age of where George R.R. Martin’s mythos began. Still in the very early stages, it is unknown how much this has moved along, but it seems possibly high on the priority list for HBO.

The Sea Snake

Played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon, this series was set to focus on Corlys Velaryon in his younger days with a crew at sea. At one point, the series was also known as Nine Voyages and has also been bandied about as a possible animated project. Writer Bruno Heller developed the series and it seems still in development, though the last confirmation came in 2022. Toussaint has stated he would be open to reprising the role of Lord Corlys in the series, which could be a possibility as House of the Dragon looks to wrap its run soon.

Ten Thousand Ships

Set a thousand years before Game of Thrones, the series was rumored to focus on Princess Nymeria of House Martell and the founder of Dorne. An iconic character who inspired the naming of Jessica Henwick’s Sand Snakes character and Arya Stark’s direwolf, the series is titled after the ships Nymeria brought in her conquest from Essos to Dorne. In 2022, George R.R. Martin confirmed Amanda Segel was writing and was still in the draft stage. In March 2024, Brian Helgeland, the showrunner, said the series was scrapped due to being too far removed from the original series, but did not say the project was dead. A few months later, Martin posted on his blog that Eboni Booth was writing the series and said “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar. We’re all very excited about this one … though we’re still trying to figure out how to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons, and those giant turtles.”

Game of Thrones: The Movie

On Halloween 2024, news broke that Warner Bros was developing at least one film set in Game of Thrones. Since then, we have learned nothing, and there has been no word about any writers, filmmakers, or cast involved. George R.R. Martin has shared little, and it remains to be seen if the rumored Aegon’s Conquest movie and this movie are the same project. There is certainly cinematic potential for the franchise, but containing such vast storytelling in a limited feature film length could be a challenge.

The Golden Empire

An animated offering mentioned by George R.R. Martin on his blog described this series as set in the far east of Essos, extremely far from the familiar continent of Westeros. The series will be set in the nation of Yi Ti, a highly wealthy realm of vast size, like the Asshai nation. Not much is known beyond that brief description, but it would likely draw on content Martin explored in his 2014 sourcebook, The World of Ice & Fire. Martin mentioned a “young writer” was working on the series, but we have not heard much since 2022.

Robert’s Rebellion

In 2021, it was reported that HBO was in early development on a series following Robert Baratheon, Joffrey’s predecessor on the Iron Throne, whose claim to the crown has always intrigued fans. The series would have followed Mark Addy and Sean Bean’s characters as younger men in overthrowing Aerys II Targaryen, a.k.a. The Mad King. As a direct lead into the original Game of Thrones, the series would have answered many fan questions that we have so far only seen in brief flashbacks in Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin was never interested in developing that story, so it will likely never happen, but we have yet to hear an official cancellation of the project.

The Cancelled Projects

Bloodmoon, Flea Bottom, Empire of Ash, and Snow are all series that we heard about before getting cancelled or shelved. Kit Harrington revealed in 2024 that the Jon Snow sequel series set with the character’s exploits north of The Wall was shelved and not likely to happen. Flea Bottom was described early in 2021 as a series set to follow Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). Sourced later said the series was a “nascent idea” that the public heard about but never gained traction.

Empire of Ash was a series developed by Kong: Skull Island writer Max Borenstein about the Doom of Valyria, the cataclysmic event that collapsed the Valyrian Freehold. Borenstein denied that it is the series he was developing, but that storyline could still find its way into House of the Dragon at some point. Bloodmoon may be the most notorious spin-off we have ever had, since it had a pilot filmed. Starring Naomi Watts and reportedly costing $30 million to produce, the series was scrapped in favor of House of the Dragon. The series was set in the lead-up to the Long Night War with the White Walkers, exploring an element of the Game of Thrones mythology we have all been curious about. The series starred Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo, and HBO CEO Casey Bloys said that while the series was a high-risk project, they did not feel safe exploring it further.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about what will come next from the world of Game of Thrones and all your other favorite shows. Which of these spin-offs do you want to see the most? Let us know in the comment,s and click the like and subscribe to follow all our latest original videos.