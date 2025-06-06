War for Westeros: Jon Snow finally battles the Night King in cinematic trailer for new Game of Thrones video game

To the surprise of many, Jon Snow didn’t directly battle the Night King in the final season of Game of Thrones, but a cinematic reveal trailer for a brand-new video game showcases that battle, although it doesn’t end in the way you’d expect. Check out the trailer for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros below!

That looks pretty damn slick. Almost photo-real. War for Westeros was announced at Summer Game Fest Live in Los Angeles. The PC real-time strategy game from PlaySide Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive will allow players to “ lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Engaging in epic real-time strategy battles, forging strategic alliances, and weaving deceit against rival forces will be key. Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros. Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines as they work to outplay and outmaneuver rivals with inspiring hero abilities and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander. “

The synopsis reads: “ From the Wall to King’s Landing, players can jump into skirmish matches or take on a longer war across the Seven Kingdoms both solo and with others, where every decision matters and every battle carries forward. Whether playing solo or with friends, ‘Game of Thrones: War for Westeros’ will give fans the chance to re-envision the most iconic battles and turning points from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, manipulating the politics of the realm to rally powerful bannermen, sway loyalties, and outmaneuver enemies in a shifting struggle for power. “

PlaySide Studios game director Ryan McMahon said, “‘ Game of Thrones: War for Westeros’ takes fans back to the Seven Kingdoms. This time, you’re not watching the ‘Game of Thrones’ – you’re playing it. War for Westeros puts you in the seat of power, whether you’re leading the Starks, Targaryens, or Lannisters, or even commanding the Night King and his army of the dead, you’ll wield real power and rewrite the fate of the realm. ” Game of Thrones: The War for Westeros will launch in 2026.

As for the live-action side of the franchise, production on the third season of House of the Dragon is well underway, but the next project to be released will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is expected to debut in early 2026.