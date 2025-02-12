HBO teases new Game of Thrones spinoff & three-season plan for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Since the conclusion of Game of Thrones, HBO has been developing enough potential spinoff series to fill the Red Keep. Not every series will make it to the finish line, but HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, has teased one more that seems to be in a good place.

“ We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line, ” Orsi told Deadline. “ There’s a number of other spinoffs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. ” More dragons and incest.

Orsi also discussed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the upcoming series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. The six-episode first season will debut on HBO later this year, and the network is already looking at a renewal. They’re even considering filming seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, which would complete the three Dunk and Egg novellas.

“ You’re going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man, ” Orsi said. “ So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good. We’re looking at it as a holistic piece, Seasons 2 and 3, because there’s three novellas. “