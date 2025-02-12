HBO teases new Game of Thrones spinoff & three-season plan for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Yet another new Game of Thrones spinoff series teased by HBO, plus the three-season plan for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

By
Game of Thrones, new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Since the conclusion of Game of Thrones, HBO has been developing enough potential spinoff series to fill the Red Keep. Not every series will make it to the finish line, but HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, has teased one more that seems to be in a good place.

We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line,” Orsi told Deadline. “There’s a number of other spinoffs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones.” More dragons and incest.

Related
MultiVersus: Warner Bros’ fighter game will end online service in May

Orsi also discussed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the upcoming series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. The six-episode first season will debut on HBO later this year, and the network is already looking at a renewal. They’re even considering filming seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, which would complete the three Dunk and Egg novellas.

You’re going to be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads, the sort of brotherhood, the paternal nature between Dunk and this young man,” Orsi said. “So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good. We’re looking at it as a holistic piece, Seasons 2 and 3, because there’s three novellas.

Orsi continued, “The role of Egg only spans not even a year, so you have to roll into it season to season pretty quickly, because this little kid will grow up too quickly if we wait too long. So we’re thinking about that in terms of pickups.” Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and the other shows, Orsi said A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a more “intimate” production, meaning we probably won’t see too many dragon battles. Martin recently professed his love for the spinoff after seeing all six episodes.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Game of Thrones, new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO teases new Game of Thrones spinoff & three-season plan for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, Prime Video TV series
Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Radio Silence directing
John Lithgow, Harry Potter, HBO TV series
John Lithgow in talks to play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay, Apple TV+
Matthew Rhys to star in Widow’s Bay series for Apple TV+
View All

About the Author

10544 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Game of Thrones News

Latest TV News

Load more articles