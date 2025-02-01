Gareth Evans unveils “tight” runtime for Havoc, says teaser is coming soon

Havoc director Gareth Evans says that his return to action will be under two hours, while teasing that we should get footage soon.

The Raid director Gareth Evans is ready to unleash Havoc — but don’t worry, it won’t last too long, as Evans himself revealed that his next movie will have a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Following his appearance at the Next on Netflix event this week, Gareth Evans confirmed the runtime of Havoc — the subject of some discussion and speculation as of late — would be a “tight one.” Posting on Instagram, Evans wrote, “Oh and to clarify as have seen rumours rumbling… the runtime for the film is a tight as a drum 1hr 45mins (Inc credits) and will be out this spring (sorry for being cryptic – I’m not allowed to say exactly when just yet!).” While we don’t have a release date, knowing that the runtime for the movie itself is likely somewhere around 1:40 or less is encouraging.

With that runtime, Havoc would fall on the shorter side of Gareth Evans’ filmography. While he doesn’t necessarily overstay the welcome, his last movie, Apostle, crossed two hours, and The Raid 2 ran a pressing two and a half (even though it’s an awesome flick and you should check it out if you haven’t already). Plot-wise, Havoc sees Tom Hardy as a detective who fights his way through the seediness of the criminal underbelly as he completes his own mission and uncovers conspiracies. In short, it’s just the sort of thing that Evans excels in.

In addition to unveiling the runtime for Havoc, Gareth Evans also wrote, “Was fun to start talking about the film properly for the first time in so many years since production began. Massive thank you to @rajivnathwani and @edibow for such kind words about the film and for moderating through my meandering responses as I rambled through anecdotes and trivia – hope some of it was at least somewhat insightful.” Evans also confirmed that a teaser should be arriving “soon-ish.”

In addition to Hardy, Havoc also stars Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, and Jessie Mei Li. As Gareth Evans mentioned, the release date for Havoc hasn’t yet been made public but will hit Netflix this year, definitely being one of the must-see action movies of 2025.

Are you looking forward to Gareth Evans’ return to the action genre with Havoc?