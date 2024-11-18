Tom Hardy featured in new images from HAVOC, a “blistering, fast-paced action-thriller” from The Raid director Gareth Evans.

It’s been nearly five years since it was first announced that Tom Hardy would star in HAVOC, a new action thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans. The film has certainly been a long time coming, but it will finally be released on Netflix in 2025. Empire dropped a new image from HAVOC featuring Hardy sending some poor bastard to the emergency room. You can check that out below, as well as a few more from Netflix itself.

As production wrapped up four years ago, you might be wondering what the hold-up has been; according to Evans, that came down to the difficulty in scheduling additional photography, which required some very specific people to be in the same place at the same time. However, the director promised the film would be worth the wait, and the delay was only beneficial. “ It’s had a profound effect on the film, ” he said. “ It allowed me to better streamline it, and make it what it was always intended to be, which is a blistering, fast-paced action-thriller with nods to the Hong Kong cinema that I grew up watching. ”

HAVOC stars Hardy as a detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son after a drug deal gone wrong. Along the way he unravels a web of corruption and conspiracy ensnaring his entire city. With films such as The Raid and The Raid 2 under his belt, Evans certainly knows his action, and he says the film will “ deliver on the action front. That’s the primary focus. But with Tom, what you get as well is an intensely muscular central performance, and really well-developed character. There’s a lot going on under the hood. ” Bring it on, baby. I can’t wait.