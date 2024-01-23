Gary Graham dies: The Alien Nation and Star Trek actor was 73

Gary Graham, the beloved film and television actor, has passed away at 73. Graham was a featured player in the Alien Nation franchise, a chameleon of numerous characters in the Star Trek universe, and motion pictures across multiple genres. His ex-wife, actress Susan Lavelle, announced his passing in a Facebook message. She did not provide a cause of death for the gifted actor.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” wrote Lavelle. “We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”

Graham got his start performing in episodic television in the mid-1970s. With his signature mop of swooping brown hair, Graham appeared in shows like Eight Is Enough, Starsky and Hutch, Police Woman, and more. When the 1980s came about, Graham contributed to shows like CHiPs, The Dukes of Hazzard, T.J. Hooker, Remington Steel, and Moonlighting, to name a few.

In 1989, he played the human detective Matthew Sikes in the TV movie Alien Nation. Partnered with the alien George Francisco (Eric Pierpoint), a Tenctonese police officer, the duo learn about each other’s culture while attempting to solve a drug conspiracy hidden in the subculture of Los Angeles. Driven by Graham and Pierpoint’s on-screen chemistry, Alien Nation became a hit, resulting in a television series and multiple TV films, including Alien Nation: Dark Horizon (1994), Alien Nation: Body and Soul (1995), Alien Nation: Millennium (1996), Alien Nation: The Enemy Within (1996), and Alien Nation: The Udara Legacy (1997).

Graham was also an essential player in the Star Trek universe. His Star Trek debut was for Star Trek: Enterprise as the Vulcan Ambassador Soval. He played a different character in a 1995 episode of Star Trek: Voyager and played Ragnar in Star Trek: Of Gods and Men and Star Trek: Renegades.

Gary Graham may be gone, but his talent and contribution to the entertainment industry live on through his powerful performances and fans. We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Graham safe passage to the Hereafter and would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest well, Mr. Graham.