Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Janine Melnitz suits up to deal with a desperate situation

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife (watch it HERE) sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (which, of course, also serves as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II) is set to reach theatres on March 22nd – and last week, Empire magazine shared an image of original Ghostbusters Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore, played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson all suited up – and joined by by Annie Potts as their receptionist Janine Melnitz, who is also suited up as a Ghostbuster this time around. Now Empire has posted an interview with Potts, revealing that Janine suits up in the film to deal with a desperate situation.

Potts said, “ It’s a desperate situation, so it’s all hands on deck. It turns out Janine is quite capable – as most women tend to be when given the chance. … I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She’s clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she’s really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse. The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it’s very nice to finally be seen in that way, too. “

The idea to have Janine suit up wasn’t originally in the script; Potts told Empire that it was something director Gil Kenan came up with when they were already weeks into production. Even when she does get into her Ghostbusters uniform, we won’t be seeing her carrying a proton pack on her back. She’ll be carrying a different piece of equipment. Potts said, “ It’s… not a proton pack. Thank God I didn’t have to put a pack on, because they’re murderously heavy, and us OGs are getting on a bit. “

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace are back for the sequel, reprising the roles of Trevor and Phoebe. They’re joined in the cast by Carrie Coon, playing Trevor and Phoebe’s mom Callie; Paul Rudd, back as his Afterlife character Gary Grooberson; William Atherton as Walter Peck, the antagonistic EPA inspector from the first Ghostbusters film; Celeste O’Connor as Trevor’s friend Lucky Domingo; Logan Kim as Phoebe’s friend Podcast; Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz; and new additions Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), James Acaster (Hypothetical), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). And yes, original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are in the film as well, possibly with more prominent roles than they had in the previous movie.

At first, Afterlife director Jason Reitman was expected to take the helm of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, once again directing from a screenplay he was writing with Gil Kenan – but then it was revealed that Kenan will actually be directing the new film. He previously directed the animated movie Monster House, the live-action films City of Ember, A Boy Called Christmas, and the remake of Poltergeist, and an episode of the Scream TV series.

What do you think of Janine Melnitz getting to suit up as a Ghostbuster in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Let us know by leaving a comment below.