George Wendt dead: The Cheers star was 76

It’s very sad news today. George Wendt, best known for playing Norm Peterson throughout all 11 seasons of Cheers, is dead at 76. His family confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep at home.

“ George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him, ” a rep for Wendt said in a statement. “ He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time. “

Along with Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, Wendt was the only member of the Cheers cast to appear in every single episode. Norm drank a lot of beer during the series, but the beverage that Wendt was actually drinking was a warm, flat, non-alcoholic drink that was layered with salt to create the foamy head. Sounds… awful. “ There I was slamming those down for a whole day. It not only tastes disgusting, I was afraid of keeling over from high blood pressure, ” he told The Washington Post in 1985. “ Then I got the knack. I didn’t have to put all those brews away. It only mattered when the camera was pointing my way. It took a couple of years, but now I watch the camera. That’s how I make my money. That’s acting. “

Norm Peterson was undeniably one of the most beloved characters on Cheers, a fact underscored by the iconic shout of “Norm!” every time he walked into the bar. George Wendt’s portrayal of the affable barfly earned him six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series—though, unfortunately, he never took home the award. Wendt continued to embody Norm beyond Cheers, reprising the role in the short-lived spinoff The Tortellis, centered on Carla’s boorish ex-husband (played by Dan Hedaya). He also made memorable appearances as Norm in several other shows, including St. Elsewhere, Wings, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Frasier.

After Cheers ended, he went on to star in his own series, The George Wendt Show, but it was cancelled after just six episodes.

Of course, Wendt appeared in a hell of a lot more than Cheers. He can be seen in movies such as Airplane II: The Sequel, Dreamscape, Fletch, House, Guilty by Suspicion, Forever Young, Hostage for a Day, The Little Rascals, Space Truckers, King of the Ants, Sandy Wexler, and more. He also appeared in episodes of Taxi, Alice, M*A*S*H, Tales from the Crypt, Seinfeld, Columbo, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Becker, Masters of Horror, Ghost Whisperer, Hot in Cleveland, Portlandia, The Goldbergs, and more.

Let’s all raise a glass to a true legend. Our deepest condolences go out to George Wendt’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time. He will be deeply missed.