Jason Sudeikis opens up about uncle George Wendt

Just as everybody knew Norm’s name, so it went with his portrayer. When news of the death of Cheers star George Wendt hit, it brought on tribute after tribute. Whether it was having a beer at a corner stool or expressing sorrow through words, the loss was felt all over. One person who had remained quiet was Jason Sudeikis, who you might be surprised to learn was Wendt’s nephew. Now, he is opening up and paying tribute in his own personal way.

Sudeikis recently appeared on Kansas City’s KSHB 41 (via EW), where the topic of the late George Wendt was brought up. As Sudeikis put it, “With regard to my uncle George, I mean, there’s that old saying of, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ usually because they let you down, I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he’s not one of those people…He was an amazing guy…” He added, “He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films. He was an incredible influence to me, both as someone that blazed the trail, being from the Midwest, and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, if you really care about it.”

George Wendt would be forever tied to quip-ready barfly Norm Peterson on Cheers, a role he perfected and made wholly unique and loveable. He earned six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, all in consecutive years, making him one of the most nominated in the category ever and the most of any Cheers cast member in the show’s 11-season run.

But there’s no ignoring George Wendt’s other contributions to screens both big and small, turning up in Fletch, Airplane II and horror flick House, as well as the pre-Cheers Making the Grade, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and his own namesake sitcom, which only saw six episodes air. He would even take to the stage later on, playing Santa in the original Broadway production of Elf.

