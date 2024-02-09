Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the film’s bigger, faster, and scarier ghosts

A new promo for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the bigger, faster, scarier ghosts we’ll be seeing in this movie

By

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife (watch it HERE) sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (which, of course, also serves as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II) is set to reach theatres on March 22nd, so the marketing machine is running at full steam. With the release date just weeks away, a new promo for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above. In this promo, we see cast members discussing the “bigger, faster, scarier” ghosts we’ll see in this one, ghosts with names like Garraka, the Sewer Dragon, Pukey, and the Possessor.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace are back for the sequel, reprising the roles of Trevor and Phoebe. They’re joined in the cast by Carrie Coon, playing Trevor and Phoebe’s mom Callie; Paul Rudd, back as his Afterlife character Gary Grooberson; William Atherton as Walter Peck, the antagonistic EPA inspector from the first Ghostbusters film; Celeste O’Connor as Trevor’s friend Lucky Domingo; Logan Kim as Phoebe’s friend Podcast; Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz; and new additions Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), James Acaster (Hypothetical), and Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep). And yes, original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are in the film as well, and it looks like they have more prominent roles than they had in the previous movie.

At first, Afterlife director Jason Reitman was expected to take the helm of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, once again directing from a screenplay he was writing with Gil Kenan – but then it was revealed that Kenan will actually be directing the new film. He previously directed the animated movie Monster House, the live-action films City of Ember, A Boy Called Christmas, and the remake of Poltergeist, and an episode of the Scream TV series.

Kenan has said that he drew inspiration from the Real Ghostbusters animated series and its willingness to be weird and wild when they were coming up with the ghostly threats in this film.

Are you looking forward to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Let us know by leaving a comment below… but first, check out that ghost-minded promo.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Source: Sony
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The "Big Game" TV spot will be promoting A Quiet Place: Day One during the Super Bowl, but you can already watch it online
You can watch the A Quiet Place: Day One TV spot here before it airs during the Super Bowl
A new promo for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the bigger, faster, scarier ghosts we'll be seeing in this movie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the film’s bigger, faster, and scarier ghosts
The horrific fairy tale Cinderella's Revenge, starring Natasha Henstridge, is set to receive a theatrical release in April
Cinderella’s Revenge: horrific fairy tale starring Natasha Henstridge gets April theatrical release
Starry Eyes and Pet Sematary directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer will be making the survival thriller The Swallow with Grace Van Dien
The Swallow: Starry Eyes and Pet Sematary directors take on survival thriller starring Grace Van Dien
View All

About the Author

14602 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles