NECA’s new Ghostface action figure inspired by flamethrower gag in Scream (2022)

Within the reality of the Scream films, the murders committed by various maniacs wearing Ghostface costumes have inspired a franchise of movies called Stab – and in Scream (2022), we saw a glimpse of a moment in Stab 8 that showed a different sort of Ghostface. This one worn a metallic mask, had short sleeves on their costume, and was blasting away at someone with a flamethrower. Now the collectible makers at NECA have taken to social media to reveal that their latest Ghostface action figure is inspired by that moment in Scream (2022) / Stab 8! This thing is called the Ultimate Ghostface Inferno action figure, and you can see images of it at the bottom of this article.

Here’s the product description: Ghostface is back and coming in hot! This all-new Ultimate 7-inch scale action figure features updated sculpt and articulation beneath a new, opening soft-goods cloak with three interchangeable hood options. In addition to NECA’s updated faceplate technology, Ghostface comes with four interchangeable masks: chrome, white, devil, and aged. Other accessories include chrome knife, bloodied chrome knife, pitchfork, flamethrower with flame attachment, two machetes, and interchangeable hands—including the iconic “knife wipe” hand for the first time at retail. Presented in collector-friendly box with window flap, making this devilish slasher the hottest Ghostface figure yet!

NECA says Walmart shoppers will have the first chance to get their hands on the Ultimate Ghostface Inferno action figure, and advised fans to “tune in to the Walmart Collector Con Livestream on March 14th at 3pm ET” to find out how to buy it.

The first four Scream movies were directed by the legendary Wes Craven, who unfortunately passed away in 2015. For the 2022 Scream, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the helm, working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film has the following synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Returning Scream franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette were joined in the cast by Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Sonia Ammar, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Kyle Gallner, and Heather Matarazzo, with Roger L. Jackson once again providing the voice of Ghostface.

Are you a Scream fan, and will you be buying the Ultimate Ghostface Inferno action figure? Let us know by leaving a comment below.