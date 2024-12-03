Ghoulies villain Michael Des Barres might return for the reboot

Michael Des Barres, who played cult leader Malcolm Graves in the ’80s classic Ghoulies, might reprise the role for the reboot

By
Michael Des Barres Ghoulies

Four years ago, we heard that Luca Bercovici, who wrote and directed the 1984 creature feature Ghoulies, and his co-writer Jefery Levy were trying to get Ghoulies franchise rights holder Sony Pictures to let them reboot the franchise. Earlier this year, a press release revealed that Bercovici and Levy have officially reclaimed the domestic rights to Ghoulies and have big plans for the franchise, including making a new trilogy of films. Now, actor Michael Des Barres – who played the villainous cult leader Malcolm Graves in the original film – has made a post on social media that indicates he might be returning for the reboot!

Sharing an image of his Ghoulies character, Des Barres wrote, “I had green contacts on my eyes which virtually blinded me! And the horns seem to keep on growing as the weeks went by.. there’s no business like sure business!!! Guess what? I think they want me to do it again.!!

The original Ghoulies had the following synopsis: As a child, Jonathan was almost killed by his father, Malcolm, during a satanic ritual. After being saved and raised by Wolfgang, who has kept him unaware of his background, Jonathan inherits Malcolm’s house and moves in with girlfriend Rebecca. During a party, he jokingly performs a ceremony described in one of his father’s books on black magic, not realizing he has unleashed small, demonic creatures known as “Ghoulies.”

According to the press release, “The plan is to develop a new film trilogy for a new generation. The team is expanding the Ghoulies universe beyond the silver screen with a book series that will plunge readers into the darkest depths of the Ghoulies universe. Fans can look forward to bringing home a piece of the Ghoulies universe with an exclusive line of figures, apparel, and collectibles for every devotee of the delightfully demonic Ghoulies.

Bercovici and Levy are working with screenwriter Theo Lemasters to make this all happen. The press release says they’re “poised to unleash an unparalleled wave of horror fun” that will “keep audiences wallowing in filthy horror fun for many years to come.”

Ghoulies (watch it HERE) was followed by three sequels: Ghoulies II (1987), Ghoulies Go to College (1991), and Ghoulies IV (1994). Then the franchise went dormant for thirty years… which is ridiculous. These movies are fun, and it’s been way too long since those little, demonic ghoulies have made their way across our screens. So I’m very glad that Bercovici, Levy, and Lemasters are working to breathe new life into this series.

What do you think of the idea of Michael Des Barres reprising the role of Malcolm Graves in a Ghoulies reboot? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Instagram
