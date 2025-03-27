Giancarlo Esposito wants to chill in James Gunn’s DC Universe as Mr. Freeze

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Do the Right Thing, The Electric State) is ready and willing to play another comic book villain after playing Sidewinder in Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World. According to the actor, he wants to chill in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe as the sub-zero-suit-wearing villain Mr. Freeze. While Matt Reeves’s The Batman operates outside the primary canon of the rebooted DCU, The Brave and the Bold, featuring Batman and Robin, is on the docket. Esposito could play the mad scientist Victor Fries in the DCU’s upcoming Batman film, and fans would love to see it happen.

In DC lore, Mr. Freeze is a tortured, unfeeling villain relentlessly striving to bring his beloved Nora back from the brink of a cryofreeze chamber. Nora suffers from a terminal illness for which Victor is determined to find a cure. Across multiple storylines, her illness has been portrayed as neurological, bloodborne, lung cancer, or heart disease, contracted either genetically or externally. As Mr. Freeze searches for answers, his experiments require funding, rare parts, and patience. To get what he needs to run his lab, Mr. Freeze uses an arsenal of cold-based technology to bring Gotham to its knees. He and Batman continue to fight each other despite the Dark Knight’s best efforts to work alongside Victor on a potential cure.

Giancarlo Esposito recently spoke with IGN at FanExpo Cleveland, saying he’d be interested in playing Mr. Freeze for James Gunn’s DCU.

There are no talks or official plans for Esposito to play Mr. Freeze, but you never know. After planting the seed, the idea of Esposito wielding Mr. Freeze’s Freeze Ray could gain traction.

Meanwhile, work continues on Mike Flanagan’s Clayface movie, with Speak No Evil director James Watkins getting behind the camera. Gunn notoriously had reservations about bringing Clayface to the silver screen. However, Flanagan’s concept and script were so good that Gunn could not pass on the opportunity.

It remains unclear if Flanagan’s Clayface will feature Basil Karlo, the mediocre actor whose interaction with a mystical clay transforms him into the monster we know and love, or Matt Hagen, a scuba diver who finds a mysterious pool of protoplasm that turns his body into a malleable clay-like weapon and means of disguise. Flanagan’s script could introduce a new Clayface, though I could see him leaning into the Basil Karlo version. Previously, Dave Bautista (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dune: Part Two) expressed interest in playing Clayface, but that was years ago. Still, Bautista has excellent ties to James Gunn through their work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which could give Bautista an edge in the audition department.

Should Giancarlo Esposito play Mr. Freeze in James Gunn's DCU?