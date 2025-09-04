Giorgio Armani Dies: The influential Italian Fashion Legend was 91

Giorgio Armani, Italy’s cream of the fashion world crop, died Thursday after a short illness. He was 91. The undeniably influential icon’s fashion group announced Armani’s passing on Thursday, releasing the following statement:

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the company said. “Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-changing projects underway and in progress.”

In June, signs that Armani was unwell emerged when he failed to attend two shows during Milan Fashion Week. Armani never missed an opportunity to bask in the creativity and greatness of his company’s creations on display, leading to concerns about his health. Representatives said he was recovering from a brief hospital stay, but nothing more.

In addition to rocking the fashion world for decades with his distinct style, Giorgio Armani was the subject of films, shorts, and documentaries. His fashions jazzed up the costuming department for films like American Gigolo, The Untouchables, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight, Duplicity, The Social Network, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inglourious Basterds, Elysium, and A Most Violent Year.

The Armani brand is synonymous with tip-top fashion, sophistication, luxury, and sleek comfort. It’s impossible to track Hollywood’s history on the red carpet without dropping your jaw at some of the fashion company’s most stylish pieces. Armani used Hollywood’s reach to grow his empire, with millions seeing the company’s designs on the silver screen, coveting them for a personal collection.

Analysts say the Armani brand is worth upward of $10 billion. It employs 10,500 people, runs 2,704 shops worldwide, and taps directly into the apparel, eyewear, jewelry, accessories, watches, home design, and other markets.

“Over the years, Giorgio Armani has created a vision that has extended from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and practicality,” read the Armani Group statement.

“He has been guided by an inexhaustible curiosity, a focus on the present and on people. Along this path, he has fostered an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he has been committed on many fronts, especially to his beloved Milan.”

We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Giorgio Armani safe passage into the Great Hereafter. He’ll be one of the best-dressed among other souls, that’s for sure.