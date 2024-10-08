Gladiator II: How does Spencer Treat Clark feel about being replaced by Paul Mescal in the sequel?

The upcoming Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the character we first met as a child played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original movie. Although Clark is the right age to reprise the role (he’s actually nearly a decade older than Mescal), he wasn’t asked back for the sequel, but it doesn’t sound like he’s too upset about it.

“ The movie looks so good, and Paul’s going to do such a great job, ” Clark told People. “ I’ve actually heard great things about the movie. ” The actor also noted that he made the first Gladiator movie 25 years ago, so he understands why audiences might not recall that he played the original Lucius. “ I feel like it was 25 years ago, but for some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, ‘Oh my God, you’re right. You were Lucius in Gladiator,’ is so wild, ” he said. “ But I’m really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it. And yeah, it comes out soon. So I’m excited for it. “

Paul Mescal was nervous about taking on such a big project, but he quickly learned that he needed to keep his nerves under control. “ I think the very first day, and just coming out and there being a couple of hundred to a thousand SAs [supporting artists/extras], with fires burning, and the walls of Morocco, I was like, ‘Ooh – this is f***ing big,’ ” Mescal recently told Total Film. “ But… the first thing [Ridley] said before filming was, ‘Your nerves are no f***ing good to me.’ Which is Ridley in a nutshell, but it’s the perfect thing to say, because it’s so liberating. He’s totally right. ” Should the film do well, Mescal could return for Gladiator III, which Scott is already working on.

“ From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome, ” reads the official Gladiator II synopsis. “ Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. ” The film is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.

Spencer Treat Clark can currently be seen in ‘Salem’s Lot, which is now streaming on Max. You can check out a review from our own Tyler Nicols right here.

Would you have liked to have seen Spencer Treat Clark reprise the role of Lucius for Gladiator II?