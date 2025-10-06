Good Boy Interview: Indy the dog and director Ben Leonberg bark about their unique POV horror film

Horror is a genre that doesn’t always treat its animals well. How many times have we seen family pets needlessly taken off the board while watching a horror movie? More than I care to say. However, there’s one horror movie that not only makes the dog the film’s main character, but also lets us experience the grim tale from their perspective. The result is a horror film that mixes creature feature with home invasion, creating a breath of fresh air that offers audiences a novel viewing experience.

In Good Boy, a loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.

We recently spent time with the film’s star, Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, and director, Ben Leonberg. During our interview, Indy pays us a brief visit while Ben Leonberg discusses the origin of Good Boy. We also talk a great deal about Indy, and how he’s so well-behaved despite not being a trained actor. We discover who performed Indy’s stunts, what Indy’s rewards were for a job well done, and whether the cries of, “If the dog dies, we riot,” startled the filmmakers.

For aspiring filmmakers, Ben also discusses shooting in the dark and his methods for creating atmospheric environments in darkly lit places. We also discussed with Ben the film’s cycle going into overdrive after the trailer went viral.

With a runtime of 72 minutes, Good Boy is a tightly wound horror film that excels in creating tension from a unique perspective. Gorgeously lit, Good Boy is one of this year’s better-looking indie horror films, and its star is undeniably adorable. Despite not having any formal training, Indy is a great dog, a gifted actor, and irresistible on screen. His loyalty shines throughout the film, even at times when his love gets denied.

Have you seen Ben Leonberg’s Good Boy yet? I highly recommend checking it out. And let us know what other animals you’d like to follow through a terrifying experience in the comments below.