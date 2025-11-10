When will Good Boy start streaming on Shudder?

A while back, the Shudder streaming service acquired the U.S, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand distribution rights to the supernatural thriller Good Boy , a haunted house story with a unique approach: it’s told from the perspective of the family dog! Shudder teamed up with Independent Film Company to give the film a wide theatrical release on October 3rd and a digital release followed a couple of weeks ago. But when will the movie start streaming on Shudder? The answer just dropped in a press release: Good Boy will be available to watch on Shudder as of Friday, November 21st.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave Good Boy a 7/10 review that you can read HERE.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, who wrote the screenplay with Alex Cannon, Good Boy stars Leonberg’s own dog, Indy, who finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner — and best friend — Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. Indy’s new world is immediately filled with unease: he senses invisible presences, follows phantom tracks, receives chilling warnings from a ghostly dog, and is haunted by glimpses of the previous resident’s gruesome demise. When a dark influence begins to grip Todd, Indy must fight a malevolence intent on pulling him into the afterlife. The human cast includes Larry Fessenden (Blackout) and Stuart Rudin (The Silence of the Lambs). Click HERE to check out our interview with Leonberg and Indy.

A Deadline article noted that “Leonberg and his wife Kari Fischer, who also produced the film, adapted their own home and acted as stand ins for three years to accommodate Indy’s production schedule. In all, production with Indy took 400 days and a whole lot of patience, as he is not a trained animal actor. The result, however taxing it may have been to achieve, is an incredibly realistic and haunting portrayal of a dog’s reaction to his house taking on a life of its own.” A press release gives more information on the film’s star: “Indy is a middle-aged, 35-pound retriever who has no idea that he’s a movie star. His favorite things are fetch, food, and his humans, Ben & Kari—in that order. His special talents include finding tennis balls and staring deep into your soul the moment before you fill his dinner bowl. Good Boy is Indy’s feature debut following his break-out role in the short film of the same name.”

The film has been rated PG-13 for terror, bloody images and strong language.

Will you be watching Good Boy on Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.