An Oscar for animals? Good Boy star Indy calls upon the Academy to recognize animal performers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this year that it will introduce a new category to recognize stunt design, but could an Oscar for animals be next? I doubt it, but that’s the hope of Indy, the canine star of Good Boy.

In an open letter to the Academy (via Variety), Indy said, “ Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film Good Boy — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category. This news feels as if someone has yanked my leash short, as apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you. “

Indy continued, “ As a young pup, I was forever changed by Jed the wolf-dog’s stirring performance in White Fang. That was the moment I first knew: I wanted to chase my own Hollywood dreams. From Free Willy to Babe, The Birds to War Horse — animal actors have carried emotional arcs, and in some cases, entire franchises — all while suffering this indifference and disregard from the two-legged actor community at large. To date, we remain largely absent from your yearly accolades, unrecognized for our craft, and left in my smaller but still adequate house by the academy at large. “

“ How many great performances must go overlooked before the Academy throws us a bone? ” Indy asks. The letter closes with the request that the Academy “ stop lifting your leg on the contribution of myself and the many great animal actors whose work continues to go unrecognized. ” Give this pup an Oscar already! Or at least some leftover craft services bacon — he’s more than earned it.

Good Boy is a ghost story with a twist: it’s all told from the perspective of a dog. The film follows a loyal dog who moves to a rural family home with his owner, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most. Be sure to check out our interview with director Ben Leonberg (and Indy himself).