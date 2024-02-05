Grammys: Taylor Swift sets record, Celine Dion surprises

Last night’s Grammys saw Taylor Swift setting the record for most Album of the Year wins and an appearance from Celine Dion.

Last night’s Grammys was a night of predictable winners, surprise appearances and even an arrest.

While Phoebe Bridgers was the big winner with four awards, it was Taylor Swift who took home Album of the Year (Midnights), making her the only artist to win the award four times. This honor was given by Celine Dion, in a shocking appearance considering her 2022 diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, leaving her unable to perform. After a standing ovation, she told the crowd, “Thank you, all! I love you right back…You look beautiful. When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

In another shocking moment, rapper Killer Mike — who had won three Grammys earlier in the night — was arrested on battery charges. He has since been released, but maybe the Academy could take some notes here…Another notable winner was Miley Cyrus, who won her first Grammys for “Flowers”.

While we couldn’t possibly name every winner from last night’s Grammys — there are around 100 categories (you can see the full list here) — the main categories were filled with some notable names: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance went to Cyrus, Song of the Year to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?” (from Barbie) , and Pop Duo/Group Performance went to SZA’s “Ghost in the Machine”. Partly due to her band boygenius, Bridgers won the most awards, namely Best Rock Performance and Song for their “Not Strong Enough”. Swift also took home Pop Vocal Album. Best New Artist was Victoria Monét. On a more historic note, Monét’s daughter, who was featured on her “Hollywood”, is now the youngest nominee in Grammy history — she turns three later this month.

Also on the film front outside of Barbie, Oppenheimer won the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Ludwig Göransson and “What Was I Made For?” are also up for Oscars in their respective categories.

What did you think of last night’s Grammy winners? Let us know below!