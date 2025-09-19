Grave Encounters filmmakers are working on a reboot with Justin Long and Kate Bosworth

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are on a streak of making genre movies together. They co-starred in writer/director Neil LaBute’s 2022 horror comedy House of Darkness, then Bosworth did a vocal cameo to speak with Long’s character in writer/director Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, they share the screen again in the survival thriller Coyotes (coming to theatres next month), and now Variety has broken the news that they’re producing a reboot of the 2011 found footage horror film Grave Encounters !

Long will also be starring in the reboot, which is being developed by Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz, who wrote and directed the original film and also wrote the 2012 sequel Grave Encounters 2. Minihan, Ortiz, and original producer Shawn Angelski are producing alongside Long and Bosworth, who previously worked with Minihan on Coyotes.

Grave Encounters followed the doomed crew of a ghost hunting reality show when they stumble across real terror in an abandoned mental hospital . The reboot will “ modernize the concept into a cinematic experience, heightening the dread, claustrophobia, and psychological terror that made the original a fan favorite. ”

Long and Bosworth provided the following statement: “ Our creative connection with Colin was undeniable on Coyotes and we wanted to continue that relationship as quickly as possible. He is a very rare combination of brilliant film maker and fun collaborator, and we are thrilled to help him resurrect a new imagining of one of his first horror gems, Grave Encounters. Grave Encounters has such a passionate fan base, and we include ourselves among them. We hope to honor the legacy of the original film, while unleashing something even darker. ” Minihan and Ortiz added, “ We made Grave Encounters in our 20s on a self-financed shoestring budget, and it scared the hell out of people. Justin has defined genre cinema for over a decade and is the definitive scream king. He’s the perfect choice to reimagine Grave Encounters for a new generation. “

They’re aiming to get the reboot into production next year.

