Horror Movie News

Grave Encounters filmmakers are working on a reboot with Justin Long and Kate Bosworth

By
Posted 57 minutes ago
Grave Encounters directors Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz are developing with a reboot with Justin Long and Kate BosworthGrave Encounters directors Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz are developing with a reboot with Justin Long and Kate Bosworth

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are on a streak of making genre movies together. They co-starred in writer/director Neil LaBute’s 2022 horror comedy House of Darkness, then Bosworth did a vocal cameo to speak with Long’s character in writer/director Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, they share the screen again in the survival thriller Coyotes (coming to theatres next month), and now Variety has broken the news that they’re producing a reboot of the 2011 found footage horror film Grave Encounters!

Long will also be starring in the reboot, which is being developed by Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz, who wrote and directed the original film and also wrote the 2012 sequel Grave Encounters 2. Minihan, Ortiz, and original producer Shawn Angelski are producing alongside Long and Bosworth, who previously worked with Minihan on Coyotes.

Grave Encounters followed the doomed crew of a ghost hunting reality show when they stumble across real terror in an abandoned mental hospital. The reboot will “modernize the concept into a cinematic experience, heightening the dread, claustrophobia, and psychological terror that made the original a fan favorite.

Long and Bosworth provided the following statement: “Our creative connection with Colin was undeniable on Coyotes and we wanted to continue that relationship as quickly as possible. He is a very rare combination of brilliant film maker and fun collaborator, and we are thrilled to help him resurrect a new imagining of one of his first horror gems, Grave Encounters. Grave Encounters has such a passionate fan base, and we include ourselves among them. We hope to honor the legacy of the original film, while unleashing something even darker.” Minihan and Ortiz added, “We made Grave Encounters in our 20s on a self-financed shoestring budget, and it scared the hell out of people. Justin has defined genre cinema for over a decade and is the definitive scream king. He’s the perfect choice to reimagine Grave Encounters for a new generation.

They’re aiming to get the reboot into production next year.

What do you think of the makers of Grave Encounters teaming with Justin Long and Kate Bosworth on a reboot? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,100 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Grave Encounters News

See More

Cool Horror Gear: Grave Encounters shirt from Fright Rags

Posted 11 years ago
The Vicious Brothers’ found footage shocker GRAVE ENCOUNTERS has been given the always fantastic Fright Rags treatment in which one particularly shit-inducing ghost makes yet another appearance, this time on 100% pre-shrunk ringspun cotton shirts. Fright Rags’ GRAVE ENCOUNTERS t-shirt...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!