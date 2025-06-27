Great White Waters: new shark thriller from the director of Sharknado is coming to Tubi

Anthony C. Ferrante, who used to write for Fangoria magazine back in the day, has directed twenty feature films over the course of his directing career – and he sure seems to love making shark thrillers. Ferrante was the director behind the over-the-top shark action of Sharknado, and when that movie turned out to be a pop culture sensation he returned to direct all five of the increasingly over-the-top sequels. (Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.) The franchise wrapped up in 2018… and five years later, Ferrante directed his seventh shark movie, an Asylum production called Blind Waters that was released through the Tubi streaming service. Now, Ferrante has made another shark movie: Great White Waters , which is set to be released by Tubi on July 4th. Yes, the same day many of us will be watching the greatest shark movie of all time, Jaws. You can watch the trailer for Great White Waters in the embed above.

Ferrante wrote the screenplay with Geoff Mead. The story they crafted has the following synopsis: When millions in cartel cocaine go missing off Florida’s coast, the search turns savage as vicious sharks close in on anyone daring to claim the stash.

The film stars Angela Cole (A Roommate to Die For), Johnny Ramey (A Baby at Any Cost), Steve Hanks (Jailbait), Ashton Leigh (Don’t Let the Cat Out), Hector Becerra (Lumberjack Man), newcomer Alessandra Sanda, Michelle Ng Mini (2025 Armageddon), Michael Shaun Sandy (Axeman at Cutters Creek 2), Alessandra Liu (Six in the Mix), Joseph Aviel (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Kevin Kedgley (Stranger Things), Rob Eubanks (The Passenger), Jesse Aponte (I Am Your Biggest Fan), and Milton Lyles (Ximbi Xombix).

In addition to the shark movies, Ferrante’s other directing credits include Boo, Headless Horseman, Hansel & Gretel, Forgotten Evil, Zombie Tidal Wave, Another Mother, Beaus of Holly, Triple Threat, Time Pirates, Nix, Crown Prince of Christmas, Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch, and Butch vs. Sundance. He’s also an executive producer on the Jaws: The Revenge documentary Jaws Goes to the Bahamas.

What did you think of the trailer for Great White Waters? Will you be watching this movie on the Tubi streaming service?