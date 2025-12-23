Movie News

Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration ventures into the unknown with new character posters

By
Posted 1 hour ago

STXfilms is stuffing everyone’s stockings with new character posters (posted below) for Greenland 2: Migration, the highly anticipated sequel starring Gerard Butler (300, Law Abiding Citizen, The Phantom of the Opera) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool 2, Serenity, Elevation). Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen, In the Shadows, Snitch) directs the post-apocalyptic drama from a screenplay written by Mitchell LaFortune (Last Breath, Mission Kandahar) and Chris Sparling (Buried, The Sea of Trees).

What’s Greenland 2: Migration about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Greenland 2: Migration, courtesy of STXfilms:

In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the Earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. 

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin reprise the roles of John and Allison Garrity, with Roman Griffin Davis taking over the role of Nathan Garrity from Roger Dale Floyd. Also in the cast are Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Sophie Thompson (Gosford Park), Trond Fausa Aurvåg (The Bothersome Man), and William Abadie (Emily in Paris).

Naturally, the new character posters are precisely what you’d expect. The latest prints feature individual shots of Butler, Baccarin, and Griffin looking hopeful, despite a rain of comets hurtling toward the planet in the background. Optimism. Gotta love it.

How did Greenland 2: Migration get a green light?

When Greenland 2: Migration was being shopped around, it became a hot commodity. The post-apocalyptic movie was sold in the biggest deal to occur at the Cannes virtual market, with STX making a massive $75 million deal. Domestic rights for the film were sold for $25 million, while STX will also acquire all international rights from Anton in a pact worth around $50 million. Multiple streamers were trying to snag the sequel, and STX made sure to be first in line for it. STX distributed the original movie and had a matching option to acquire the sequel. Producing this installment are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois, G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel, and CineMachine’s Brendon Boyea. Executive producers are Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, and Sam Brown for STX Entertainment, Ric Roman Waugh for CineMachine, and Chris Sparling.

Greenland 2: Migration is set for a January 9, 2026, theatrical release, marking a strong start to 2026!

Greenland 2: Migration, poster, Gerard Butler
Greenland 2: Migration, Morena Baccarin
Greenland 2: Migration, Roman Griffin

