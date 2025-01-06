A Grimm reboot is emerging from the shadows of a dark forest at Peacock from Josh Berman & the original series’ creative team

Something wicked is coming to Peacock in the form of a Grimm reboot movie. That’s right, folks! Peacock is developing a reboot of the 2011 NBC series, with Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman writing and executive producing the project alongside the original series’ creative team. The Grimm reboot also finds original series co-creators/executive producers and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf joining the effort, with producer Lynn Kouf, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television.

The original series starred David Giuntoli as Portland Homicide detective Nick Burkhardt. After discovering he’s a Grimm, the last line of defense between humanity and mythological creatures, he uses every trick in the book to solve mysteries and maintain order in a world brimming with nightmarish creatures and unlikely allies.

Berman and the team behind the Grimm reboot won’t reveal the plot of the upcoming series, but sources say it could tie into the original series, albeit loosely. The mission is to make the Grimm reboot something old heads want to see while welcoming new viewers.

Grimm is a cult favorite series among fans of supernatural storytelling. The original show ran for six seasons, peaking in the 2011-2012 season. Akin to shows like Supernatural, Sleepy Hollow, and Mayfair Witches, Grimm reimagines fairytale creatures and characters with a mature edge, bringing some of the most terrifying bedtime stories to life on the small screen.

In addition to Drop Dead Diva, Josh Berman has been a producer on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Vanished, The Mob Doctor, Bones, and The Blacklist. We hear the goal is to launch a Grimm franchise if the new show is successful. The original Grimm series starred David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, Elizabeth Tulloch, Bree Turner, and Claire Coffee. It remains unclear if any actors from the original series will reprise their roles for the Grimm reboot.

