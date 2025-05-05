Horror Movie News

Gunn: Graham McTavish to star in Neil Marshall survival thriller

Posted 2 hours ago

Back in 2002, I witnessed director Neil Marshall’s werewolf movie Dog Soldiers in a packed theatrical screening at a 24-hour horror marathon where the audience around me laughed and cheered at all the right moments. It was a great viewing experience – and because Dog Soldiers was so cool that it could provide an experience like that, I have been rooting for Marshall ever since. His career has had its ups and downs, but I’m always glad to hear he’s working on something new – so I was pleased to see the Variety report that Outlander actor Graham McTavish has signed on to star in Marshall’s latest action horror survival thriller, Gunn.

Although Marshall usually writes his own films, he’ll be directing this one from a screenplay written by Doug Rao that won the Gold Prize at the Page International Screenwriting Awards a while back. The survival horror story is set against the savage isolation of a North Sea oil rig overtaken by a pagan sect. And that’s all they’re letting us know about it at this time.

Rao is producing Gunn alongside Mark Myers of Citizen Skull and John Hermann. Just last year, Rao made his own feature writing and directing debut with the mystery thriller Dirty Boy, which also happened to star Graham McTavish. If you missed that one, here’s the set-up: Raised in an oppressive cult, a reclusive schizophrenic discovers that he’s being framed by cult leaders for a series of ritualistic murders and must prove his innocence by saving their next victim and destroying the evil sect. So it’s interesting that Rao and McTavish have teamed up for back-to-back thrillers that involve cults or sects. Dirty Boy won Best Film at the Maverick Movie Awards.

Since making Dog Soldiers, Neil Marshall has directed The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, Hellboy, The Reckoning, The Lair, Duchess, and Compulsion, as well as episodes of Black Sails, Game of Thrones, Constantine, Hannibal, Timeless, Westworld, and Lost in Space, and a segment of the horror anthology Tales of Halloween.

Are you interested in seeing what Neil Marshall is going to do with Gunn? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
