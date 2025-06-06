Haley Bennett reportedly offered the lead role in Insidious 6

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world in 2023, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale , which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it. That movie never seemed to go into production, but last year Sony announced an August 29, 2025 release date for the next Insidious movie – not Thread, but Insidious 6 . That project hasn’t gone into production yet, either. So it wasn’t a surprise to hear Sony was pushing the release back a year to August 21, 2026. Now, Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that the lead role in the film has been offered to Haley Bennett.

Bennett’s previous credits include Music and Lyrics, The Haunting of Molly Hartley, The Hole, Kristy, The Equalizer, Hardcore Henry, The Magnificent Seven, The Girl on the Train, Swallow, The Devil All the Time, Till, Magazine Dreams, Borderlands, and The Luckiest Man in America, among others.

As we reported a couple of months ago, The InSneider has also heard that Jacob Chase, director of the 2020 horror movie Come Play, is at the helm of Insidious 6.

No further details on Insidious 6 have been revealed… and we have no idea what’s going on with Thread: An Insidious Tale, which would have seen Moore and Nanjiani play a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe .

Wan told Screen Rant that Thread could turn out to be the first of several Insidious spin-offs. He said, “ Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, “Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,” and Thread really is something in that same spirit. Leigh Whannell and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff. “

So, while we wait to see if Thread is going to happen, we have Insidious 6 to look forward to in 2026, and it might end up starring Haley Bennett. Would you like to see Haley Bennett in an Insidious sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.