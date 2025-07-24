Apple TV+ releases an ominous teaser trailer for The Last Frontier

It’s Con Air meets Alive! Okay, there’s probably more to it, but Apple TV+ has released an ominous teaser trailer for the new limited series The Last Frontier, which features violent prison inmates on a commercial flight. Then, all of a sudden, a mysterious technical problem of immense proportions sends the plane into a snowy frontier. Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D’Ovidio (The Call) co-create the series. Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) stars and executive produces the show.

The thriller is set within the remote wilderness of Alaska. The ten-episode limited series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 10, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

The official press release reads,

“The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper (“The Gold”), Haley Bennett (“The Magnificent Seven”), Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”), Dallas Goldtooth (“Reservation Dogs”), and Tait Blum (“For All Mankind”), with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Last Frontier” is executive produced by Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio, who also serve as writers, alongside Clarke, Laura Benson (“The Big C”), Glenn Kessler (“Bloodlines”), Albert Kim (“Nikita”), and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”).

Apple TV+ has been unveiling the trailers to their slate this upcoming fall season. This includes an epic historical series from Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star created the upcoming series Chief of War with Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett. Momoa stars, writes, and executive produces Chief of War. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series based on true events follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Chief of War will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.