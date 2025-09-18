Halloween 4, 5, and original film are returning to theatres again

It’s becoming a yearly tradition that John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic Halloween comes back to theatres during the month of October – and since the sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5 were independent productions that aren’t owned by studios like the other sequels are, they often accompany it. This year will keep the streak going, as Trancas International Films and CineLife Entertainment have announced that the three films will be playing on the big screen in more than 80 markets and nearly 400 theatre showings across the United States this October, with additional locations being added daily.

Malek Akkad, CEO of Trancas International Films, provided the following statement: “ Seeing Halloween in theatres is unlike anything else. It’s the way the film was intended to be experienced. For many families and fans, revisiting Halloween in theatres has become a seasonal tradition – an annual chance to share the suspense, the dread, and the terror of Michael Myers on the big screen. We’re proud to once again partner with CineLife Entertainment to bring not just Halloween, but also Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, to audiences everywhere. ” Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President of CineLife Entertainment, added: “ Halloween is more than just a film. It is an experience that has become part of how people celebrate the season. We’re thrilled to bring these classics back to theatres so both long-time fans and first-time viewers can share in the excitement, the scares, and the fun of spending October with Michael Myers. “

As great as it is that the first Halloween keeps coming back to theatres, I think it’s even cooler that Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 keep going out along with it. I wish I could catch one of these triple features someday. Halloween 4 is my favorite of the sequels in this franchise, and I have never had the chance to see it in a theatre – but chances are I’ll be missing out again this year.

Will you be heading out to see Halloween, Halloween 4, and/or Halloween 5 on the big screen this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.