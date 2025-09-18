Horror Movie News

Halloween 4, 5, and original film are returning to theatres again

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5 are returning to theatres in the U.S. this OctoberHalloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5 are returning to theatres in the U.S. this October

It’s becoming a yearly tradition that John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic Halloween comes back to theatres during the month of October – and since the sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5 were independent productions that aren’t owned by studios like the other sequels are, they often accompany it. This year will keep the streak going, as Trancas International Films and CineLife Entertainment have announced that the three films will be playing on the big screen in more than 80 markets and nearly 400 theatre showings across the United States this October, with additional locations being added daily.

Malek Akkad, CEO of Trancas International Films, provided the following statement: “Seeing Halloween in theatres is unlike anything else. It’s the way the film was intended to be experienced. For many families and fans, revisiting Halloween in theatres has become a seasonal tradition – an annual chance to share the suspense, the dread, and the terror of Michael Myers on the big screen. We’re proud to once again partner with CineLife Entertainment to bring not just Halloween, but also Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, to audiences everywhere.” Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President of CineLife Entertainment, added: “Halloween is more than just a film. It is an experience that has become part of how people celebrate the season. We’re thrilled to bring these classics back to theatres so both long-time fans and first-time viewers can share in the excitement, the scares, and the fun of spending October with Michael Myers.

As great as it is that the first Halloween keeps coming back to theatres, I think it’s even cooler that Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 keep going out along with it. I wish I could catch one of these triple features someday. Halloween 4 is my favorite of the sequels in this franchise, and I have never had the chance to see it in a theatre – but chances are I’ll be missing out again this year.

Will you be heading out to see Halloween, Halloween 4, and/or Halloween 5 on the big screen this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,092 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Halloween News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!