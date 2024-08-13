Halloween and Ash vs. Evil Dead RetroRealms video games coming in October

Yesterday, we heard that Boss Team Games, a company that recently worked with Saber Interactive, Renaissance Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, MGM, and Lionsgate to bring fans Evil Dead: The Game, is working on two video games based on the 1978 classic Halloween. Now we know what one of those games is. A press release has revealed that Boss Team Games and WayForward Technologies, in association with Compass International Pictures, Forward Front, Lionsgate and STARZ, will be releasing a pair of ’90s arcade style games based on both Halloween and the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series on October 18th! These two games are how Boss Team Games and WayForward Technologies are launching their RetroRealms series of games for console and PC. A trailer for the games can be seen in the embed above.

A press release notes that the first two RetroRealms games will deliver a 16-bit-style platformer experience. Players take control of Michael Myers and other characters from the original 1978 film Halloween to slash through familiar settings and overcome the ultimate evil that has descended upon our world. Ash vs. Evil Dead fans can play as Ash Williams to battle through iconic locations inspired by the Starz original series while fighting Deadites and other familiar characters from the hit show. Developed by WayForward Technologies, the RetroRealms games let players traverse worlds and enter different realms to overcome challenges inspired by Halloween and Ash vs. Evil Dead. Combining retro visuals with modern mechanics, players venture between two overlapping worlds, with the ability to enter the nightmare infested Dark Realm at any time, which unlocks shortcuts, hidden pathways, and rewards for those brave enough to enter. The two RetroRealms titles, each sold separately, connect with each other to create an ever-expanding universe of popular characters that unlocks additional gameplay. The games can be played individually or, if both titles are purchased, new features can be accessed including taking characters from one game into the other. Players can also commemorate their achievements within the RetroRealms Arcade, a lovingly realized 3D gateway and tribute to arcade gaming that connects both RetroRealms titles, providing a single way to access every game in the series and to redeem in-game tickets, view leaderboards, and find other exclusive content.

Voldi Way, president of WayForward Technologies, provided the following statement: “ Taking a modern horror franchise and creating the kind of retro gameplay that WayForward excels at has allowed us to create something that we know fans of Pixel Art games, Halloween, and Ash vs. Evil Dead alike will enjoy. We’ve designed a whole new kind of gameplay that is unique to the RetroRealms titles and highlights the over-the-top gore and special abilities of these characters. “

Steve Harris, CEO of Boss Team Games, added, “ Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced ’90s arcade style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and Ash vs. Evil Dead series. The trailer dropping today gives fans a taste of the gore-filled gameplay and fast-paced action and we can’t wait to show more! “

Here’s some release information: RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs. Evil Dead will be releasing simultaneously on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on October 18, 2024. Both games will be available for digital pre-order individually for $24.99 each or can be pre-ordered together now in a physical Double Feature bundle at retail for $49.99. All game pre-orders placed before October 18, 2024 will also receive one additional fan-favorite character with purchase (Laurie Strode included with RetroRealms: Halloween and Kelly Maxwell included with RetroRealms: Ash vs. Evil Dead) included as bonus playable DLC with their own weapons, story, and playstyle . For more information, check out the official website.

Do RetroRealms: Halloween and/or RetroRealms: Ash vs. Evil Dead sound like games you would like to play? Let us know by leaving a comment below.