Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs thinks Meryl Streep should embrace her inner Slytherin to play Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s new series

As HBO prepares to cast a spell over audiences with its Harry Potter series, discourse about who should play iconic characters in the episodic presentation is alive and well. While some believe the series should remain faithful to the novels, others feel another version of J.K. Rowling’s story needs new magic. While speaking with Variety recently, Jason Isaacs, who plays Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, revealed who he wants to play the malevolent character for the upcoming series. Without hesitation, Isaacs said he wants legendary actress Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice, Only Murders in the Building) to try Lucius Malfoy’s cape and cane on for size.

“Meryl Streep. She can do anything, that woman. There’s literally no limit to what she can do,” Isaacs told Variety.

Casting Meryl Streep as Lucius Malfoy, the father of Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in the books and films, could prove challenging. The casting involves a gender swap for the character, which could significantly change story elements. Some Potter purists would likely cry louder than a freshly plucked mandrake over Streep playing the character, but who could deny adding the iconic actress’s talent and gravitas to the series?

When asked if he would have any advice for the next Lucius Malfoy actor, Isaacs said, “I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me.”

Previously, HBO revealed three actors for the primary roles in its upcoming Harry Potter series: Paapa Essiedu (Men, Black Mirror, I May Destroy You) as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer (Me Before You, The Menu, Tumbleweeds) as Minerva McGonagall, and John Lithgow (Cliffhanger, Interstellar, Conclave) as Albus Dumbledore.

When asked about playing Professor Dumbledore, Lithgow said taking the role was not easy because “it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.” Adding, “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

