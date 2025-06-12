Hatchet 5 is being held up by behind-the-scenes issues

Slasher Victor Crowley seemed to be defeated for good at the end of Hatchet III, but he was revived in the sequel Victor Crowley – and the ending of that film left the door wide open for him to keep on coming back. Now, eight years have passed since the release of Victor Crowley and we haven’t seen another sequel, even though franchise creator Adam Green has said it was “a safe bet” Hatchet 5 would be happening. What’s the hold-up? During an interview on the Talks from the Crypt podcast, Green revealed there are behind-the-scenes issues.

Asked if there’s any news on Hatchet 5, Green said, “ Nope. Look, it’s always a possibility. I can’t get into all of the minutiae because it would take up six more hours, but the long story short is, once we can make the movie with different entities at the top level behind the scenes, then I’ll be interested in doing 5. But things need to change. That’s probably enough; people can make of that what they want. The creative team is still very much a happy family and would love to do it, but… we need to be under new management, maybe that’s the best way to put it. The diplomatic way to put it. I think the old management knows at this point, I’m not kidding when I keep saying I’m not going to do it. So we’ll see what happens. ” He confirmed that he gets calls all the time about getting the new sequel going, but it’s not going to happen until these behind-the-scenes issues are cleared up.

When the fourth film was released, Green said that if/when a Hatchet 5 does happen, “ Victor Crowley will be leaving the swamp. Can’t say anything more yet but I purposely brought him back in this new film in a way where the rules have slightly changed. ” So we have that to look forward to. For now, we can only hope that we won’t have to wait much longer for the “new management” to come in so Hatchet 5 can happen.

In the meantime, Green is in post-production on the survival thriller (not a shark thriller, as originally announced) Ascent.

Are you disappointed to hear that Hatchet 5 is being held up by behind-the-scenes issues? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.