Kane Hodder thinks there’s “a decent chance” Hatchet 5 will happen

Slasher Victor Crowley seemed to be defeated for good at the end of Hatchet III, but he was revived in the sequel Victor Crowley – and the ending of that film left the door wide open for him to keep on coming back. Now, eight years have passed since the release of Victor Crowley and we haven’t seen another sequel, even though franchise creator Adam Green has said it was “a safe bet” Hatchet 5 would be happening. Unfortunately, the project is being held up by behind-the-scenes issues, and Green recently said, “The long story short is, once we can make the movie with different entities at the top level behind the scenes, then I’ll be interested in doing 5.” While we wait for those issues to be resolved, genre icon Kane Hodder, who played Victor Crowley in all of the films, has said that he thinks there’s “a decent chance” the movie will happen one of these days.

During an appearance at Silver Scream Con, Hodder said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ I think there’s a decent chance it happens, but nothing’s planned yet. All I know is that Adam has an idea, if it ever happens, of the setting, and I think it would be amazing if we did that. And it’s not space! “

When the fourth film was released, Green said that if/when a Hatchet 5 does happen, “ Victor Crowley will be leaving the swamp. Can’t say anything more yet but I purposely brought him back in this new film in a way where the rules have slightly changed. ” So we have that to look forward to. In the meantime, Green is in post-production on the survival thriller (not a shark thriller, as originally announced) Ascent.

Green told the Talks from the Crypt podcast, “ The creative team is still very much a happy family and would love to do (Hatchet 5), but… we need to be under new management, maybe that’s the best way to put it. The diplomatic way to put it. I think the old management knows at this point, I’m not kidding when I keep saying I’m not going to do it. So we’ll see what happens. ” I wish the “new management” would step in already, because I’m ready to see a Hatchet 5 that takes Victor Crowley out of the swamp.

Are you hoping to see Kane Hodder play Victor Crowley again in Hatchet 5? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.