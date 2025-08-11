Haunted Hotel: Some souls have a very extended stay in the new trailer for Netflix’s animated series

Come and check into a hotel where some residents have a very extended stay. Netflix has just revealed the trailer to their new animated series, Haunted Hotel. The show comes from creator Matt Roller of Rick and Morty. Titmouse is serving as the studio on the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina also on board as Executive Producers. Executive Producers also will include Chris McKenna, Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty), Steve Levy and Matt Roller. Erica Hayes of Rick and Morty is also on the project as a supervising director.

The official logline reads,

“A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.” The cast includes the voices of Will Forte (Nathan), Eliza Coupe (Katherine), Skyler Gisondo (Ben), Natalie Palamides (Esther) and Jimmi Simpson (Abaddon).

Roller states, “I can’t wait for everyone to meet the Freeling family and see how they tackle nightmare guests and ghosts in our beautifully animated hotel. This is a show for fans of comedy, horror, horror comedy, families, hotels, cults, monsters with tentacles, monsters without tentacles, werewolves, and blenders.” He also told Netflix in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel.”

Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation, adds, “Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix. They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

This first run will have 10 episodes that will run for 30 minutes and the hauntings are slated to possess the Netflix app on September 19.

Haunted Hotel (L to R) Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon and Eliza Coupe as Katherine in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Haunted Hotel. Natalie Palamides as Esther in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Haunted Hotel. Eliza Coupe as Katherine in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Haunted Hotel (L to R) Will Forte as Nathan and Duncan Trussell as Stabby Paul in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Haunted Hotel. Will Forte as Nathan in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Haunted Hotel (L to R) Drew Tarver as Lonny, Will Forte as Nathan, Eliza Coupe as Katherine and Carl Tart as Jib in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025