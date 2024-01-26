Hayden Panettiere calls the firing of Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 “very unfair and upsetting”

Hayden Panettiere calls the firing of co-star Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 “very unfair and upsetting.”

By
Scream 7, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera

It was announced last year that Spyglass Media had fired Scream star Melissa Barrera after alleging that the actress made anti-Semitic comments following the attack in Israel and the invasion of Gaza. Hayden Panettiere came to the defence of Melissa Barrera while speaking with The Messenger, calling her firing “very unfair and upsetting.

After she [spoke out], then a whole bunch of other actors and people in the industry started to do the same thing, right?” Panettiere said. “It was almost like she just did it earlier than everyone else.” Panettiere added that she reached out to Barrera after hearing the news, who thanked her for reaching out. “You know, a lot of people hadn’t really asked her how she felt,” Panettiere said, adding that she’s not worried about Barrera. “Melissa is such a badass as a human being and as an actress,” she said. “She was hurt by it, but I think she took it in stride and was very, very gracious about it.

Related
Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Christopher Owen

Since Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, we’ve also seen Jenna Ortega drop out of the film, citing scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, as well as director Christopher Landon. The Freaky director was very excited about helming the latest installment of the Scream franchise, but his dream job soon turned into a nightmare. “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon said. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.

As for Barrera, she doesn’t harbour any ill will towards the franchise, despite what happened. “I’m just so grateful on what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever,” she said. The actress also reunited with her fellow Scream co-stars at Sundance. “We’re family for life,” Barrera said. “If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at the event. When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that.

Source: The Messenger
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Scream 7, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera
Hayden Panettiere calls the firing of Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 “very unfair and upsetting”
Gutter Garbs is selling shirts, a hoodie, a poster, and pins inspired by Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood this weekend
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood shirts, hoodie, poster, and pins available for this weekend only
Eli Roth's slasher Thanksgiving is returning to more than 500 theatres this weekend, presumably to promote the physical media release
Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving returns to more than 500 theatres this weekend
Zoe Kravitz's feature directorial debut, the thriller Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island) gets an August theatrical release
Blink Twice: Zoë Kravitz thriller (formerly known as Pussy Island) gets August theatrical release
View All

About the Author

9429 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Hayden Panettiere News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles