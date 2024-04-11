Heroes creator Tim Kring is rebooting the sci-fi drama series into a new show titled Heroes: Eclipse

Save the cheerleader. Save the world. Heroes creator Tim Kring made the mission sound so easy in 2006, but as we all know, things are more complex when people with supernatural abilities start running amok. Thankfully, we’re getting another chance at winning the day because Tim Kring is rebooting Heroes for a second encore with Heroes: Eclipse.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, “Heroes: Eclipsed is set years after the events of the original series as new evos are being awakened and discovering powers that will change their lives. Featuring familiar villains and new enemies who once again will be attempting to suppress this next step in human evolution, it will be up to this new group of heroes to save the world.”

Heroes: Eclipse sounds an awful lot like Heroes Reborn, Kring’s 2015 limited series set years after the events of the original. Like Heroes Reborn, Heroes: Eclipse introduces new characters who discover they’ve inherited incredible powers and must decide if they’ll use them for good or ill.

Heroes skyrocketed in popularity in 2006, with fans tuning in weekly to watch Hayden Panettiere‘s Claire Bennet rapidly reconstruct her cellular structure or Masi Oka’s Hiro Nakamura slip through time. The NBC show lasted for four seasons before sunsetting. Heroes Reborn followed in 2015 but failed to recapture the hype created by the original.

Heroes: Eclipse is getting shopped to potential buyers, with Tim Kring leading the charge. There’s no word on if actors or characters from the original series of Reborn will appear in Eclipse.

What do you think about Tim Kring setting up another Heroes series? Will old heads show up for the new generation? Can Kring recapture the magic of the original series or introduce something new that brings in new fans? What powers would make for exciting heroes and villains for the new era? Have superheroes been done to death on TV thanks to shows like The Boys, Gen V, and Invincible? Comment below and let us know if you can watch Heroes: Eclipse when it debuts. Also, please tell us which superpower you’d like to inherit.